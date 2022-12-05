Artist Marie Kash Accepts Rock Justice Award™ at Village Studios for Elton 52 Years On Art Exhibit

Oklahoma Visual Artist Exhibition Debuts in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fourth Way World Productions' in its Rock Justice Awards™ series at the Village Studios in Los Angeles recognized Oklahoma visual artist Marie Kash at a gathering on 11-17-22 with the debut of the Marie Kash Connection: Elton 52 Years On. Kash's 52-piece visual artwork exhibit centered on entertainer Elton John included black-and-white sketches, oil portraits, and life-sized stand-ups spanning John's 52-year career. View Marie Kash artwork at www.mariekash.com.

Marie Kash accepts the Rock Justice award for her visual art debut. (PRNewswire)

Kash's artwork depicts Elton John at various stages of his career. Kash states, "I love John's endurance, tenacity, and ability to get honest with himself. He keeps his kindness and fierce spirit about him."

The event also featured a performance of 20 deep-catalog Elton John songs by Flight of Voices, an ensemble of top Los Angeles session musicians, along with guitarist Caleb Quaye.

Quaye is a top session musician in London and played guitar on seven Elton John albums. Quaye also received a Rock Justice Award™ presented by Bennett Zimmerman, Chief Justice of the Rock Justice Award™, in front of 120 fans and attendees.

The evening of art exhibit and musical performance also included a Royal British Banquet in Henry VIII-style for attendees.

This was the eighth Rock Justice Awards™ at the Village Studios. Other recipients include artists John Ford Coley, Grayson Hugh, and The Association.

Contact:

Marie Kash, Artist

Marie Kash Studio, Edmond, OK

Tel: 405-308-1449

kashstudi2513@gmail.com

Bennett Zimmerman, Producer

The Rock Justice Awards™

The Fourth Way World, LLC

Tel: 310-617-4180, golanla1@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Fourth Way World, LLC