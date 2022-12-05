Cboe Digital Continues to Demonstrate Commitment to the Highest Levels of Financial and Operational Controls in Crypto Industry with SOC 1 Completion

Cboe Digital Continues to Demonstrate Commitment to the Highest Levels of Financial and Operational Controls in Crypto Industry with SOC 1 Completion

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Digital is pleased to announce it has completed an independent Service Organization Controls (SOC) audit of its clearing services platform, Cboe Clear Digital, and received a SOC 1 Type II certification, completed by a large national public accounting firm. The SOC 1 Type II examination reviewed Cboe Clear Digital's design, implementation and operating effectiveness of its financial transaction operations and reporting controls.

"Completion of our SOC 1 Type II audit demonstrates Cboe Digital's continued commitment to the highest levels of financial and operational controls," said John Palmer, President of Cboe Digital. "Independent audit of our operations and security compliance is one thing our institutional partners expect, to foster trust and verify the critical controls that must be in place when choosing to participate on crypto exchanges and clearinghouses."

In addition to the SOC 1 Type II certification, Cboe Digital has a SOC 2 Type II certification. The SOC 2 Type II reviews Cboe Clear Digital's security, system changes and upgrades, systems availability, protection of customer funds and information and auditing procedures as well as the internal standards by which Cboe Digital staff hold themselves accountable.

Cboe Digital operates a regulated exchange and clearinghouse with Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) licenses from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Cboe Digital is obligated to keep member funds safe and segregated. The traditional market infrastructure was designed upon building blocks from the established capital markets to help ensure proper security protocols were in place. This best practice is in the interest of the member and to further help establish confidence in the crypto markets.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX, and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com .

About Cboe Digital

Cboe Digital offers individuals and institutions a single, innovative platform to access crypto spot and futures markets. By combining professional tools, advanced technology, sophisticated regulatory oversight, and a diverse product set, Cboe Digital offers compliant, capital markets friendly workflows to digital market participants. Backed by some of the world's largest trading firms and financial institutions, Cboe Digital brings transparency and reliability to the digital asset class.

Cboe Digital Futures are offered through Cboe Digital Exchange, LLC, a CFTC registered DCM and Cboe Clear Digital, LLC, a CFTC registered DCO. The CFTC does not have regulatory oversight authority over virtual currency products including spot market trading of virtual currencies. Cboe Digital's Spot Market is not licensed, approved or registered with the CFTC and transactions on the Cboe Digital Spot Market are not subject to CFTC rules, regulations or regulatory oversight. Cboe Digital Spot Market may be subject to certain state licensing requirements and operates in NY pursuant to Cboe Clear Digital license to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Cboe Digital and the Cboe Digital logo are trademarks of the Cboe Global Markets Group of companies. To learn more, visit www.cboedigital.com .

