Immunovia strengthens US organization to continue commercialization of its novel IMMray™ PanCan-d test

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia (Nasdaq Stockholm: IMMNOV), the diagnostics company that has launched the world's first blood test dedicated to the early detection of pancreatic cancer, today announced that its U.S. subsidiary, Immunovia Inc., has appointed a new National Sales Director.

Jon Hager starts in his position today and has an extensive track record as a top-performing sales leader at companies like Ethos Labs, Myriad Genetics and Pfizer. He has earned multiple sales awards and promotions for his results and brings a wealth of experience growing new products, including at Myriad Genetics where he was a core member of the team that launched hereditary cancer testing to gynecologists.

"We are very pleased to welcome Jon to Immunovia. His ability to drive revenue growth combined with his passion for developing people make him a valuable addition to our sales team and U.S. organization", said Jeff Borcherding, CEO, Immunovia Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Immunovia AB.

For more information, please contact:

Philipp Mathieu,

Group CEO and President

philipp.mathieu@immunovia.com

Karin Almqvist Liwendahl

Chief Financial Officer

karin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com

+46 709 11 56 08

About Immunovia

Immunovia is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available for early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

