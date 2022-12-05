Instacart Delivers the Scent of the Season - Fresh-Cut Trees - for the First Time This Holiday Season

Customers can conveniently get same-day, nationwide delivery of live trees - along with all of their seasonal decor - via the Instacart App

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, is inviting people nationwide to get the tree lot delivered to them this holiday season. For the first time, Instacart customers can now order fresh-cut trees, artificial trees, and a wide variety of seasonal decor via the Instacart App for same-day delivery from a variety of grocery, wholesale, home improvement, and specialty stores across the country.*

Starting today, Instacart customers can now order fresh-cut trees, artificial trees, and a wide variety of seasonal decor via the Instacart App for same-day delivery from a variety of grocery, wholesale, home improvement, and specialty stores across the country. (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to offer Instacart customers same-day, nationwide tree delivery this holiday season," said Daniel Danker, Chief Product Officer at Instacart. "Trimming a holiday tree is a beloved annual tradition for many families and we're delighted to offer a convenient and time-saving way for customers to get their trees and seasonal decor with just a few taps, so they can spend more time holiday-ing and less time hauling."

Whether you don't have a big enough car or just want to save some time, Instacart is providing customers a convenient way to get the centerpiece of their holiday celebrations delivered directly to their homes, alongside the rest of their seasonal decor from retail stores nationwide. The program is powered by Instacart's Big & Bulky technology and community of more than 600,000 shoppers. Big & Bulky is a recently launched fulfillment solution that enables retailers to offer same-day and scheduled delivery for large items up to 60 pounds.

Live trees up to five feet tall are available for same-day Instacart delivery, and customers can also request they be trimmed and leveled via the Delivery Instructions section before checking out in the Instacart App. In addition to the all-new same-day live tree delivery, Instacart also delivers artificial trees up to nine feet tall, ornaments, tree trimmings, string lights, table decorations, and more.

Same-day, nationwide tree delivery is available now on the Instacart App for iOS and Android.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,000 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 75,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for hundreds of thousands of Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase.With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com . For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/ .

*Deliveries subject to availability. Instacart may not be available in all zip or post codes.

Instacart Logo (PRNewsfoto/Instacart) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Instacart