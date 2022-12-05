InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Face Mask Accessory (DTI-135)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to secure your face mask to your shirt or jacket when not in use," said an inventor, from Farmington Hills, Mich., "so I invented the MASK CLIP. My design could increase convenience, comfort and safety for users."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient way to keep a face mask accessible. In doing so, it offers an alternative to storing a mask in a pocket or on a lanyard. It also could help to prevent lost or forgotten masks. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

