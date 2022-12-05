Keurig Dr Pepper Names New Chief Research & Development Officer

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) today announced the appointment of Dr. Karin Rotem-Wildeman to the position of Chief Research & Development Officer, effective Jan. 9, 2023, reporting to Chairman & CEO Bob Gamgort. In this role, Rotem-Wildeman will lead product development, packaging innovation, flavor technology and associated R&D capabilities. She succeeds David Thomas, who is retiring from KDP after 16 years with the Company, as previously announced.

Rotem-Wildeman joins KDP with 25 years of leadership experience driving product innovation and commercialization for leading global food and beverage companies as well as industry-disruptive start-ups. She was most recently Chief Scientific Officer at the LIVEKINDLY Collective, a plant-based startup with a portfolio of established brands as well as innovative new products. Prior to that role, Rotem-Wildeman was Global Head of R&D at GODIVA Chocolatier. Before joining GODIVA, she had spent 18 years with PepsiCo in global R&D leadership roles across beverages and food, with her last as Senior Vice President, Beverage Regional R&D. During her time at the company, she led innovation into emerging white spaces as well as renovation in core categories and oversaw work in process development, strategy and portfolio management, and venture capital investment. Rotem-Wildeman began her career in research engineering in the food service division of Nestlé.

Commenting on the announcement, Bob Gamgort stated, "Karin is an accomplished R&D leader and CPG executive with a proven track record in concept-to-shelf innovation across multiple product categories. I look forward to working with her as we continue to deliver against our vision to meet every beverage need."

Rotem-Wildeman holds a Doctorate in Chemical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from Lehigh University. She currently serves on the department advisory boards of both academic institutions.

