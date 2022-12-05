Robert Half Named to 2022 Best Workplaces for Parents™ List by Great Place to Work®

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been named one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Parents™ by Great Place to Work®. This highly competitive list represents the U.S. employers that provide the most inclusive, fair and supportive workplaces for working parents. Protiviti, Robert Half's consulting subsidiary, is also included on the list.

Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half) (PRNewswire)

Organizations were named to the list based on a survey of more than 568,000 parents who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and were asked to evaluate the quality and consistency of their experiences in their workplace. Company data and programs such as parental leave, adoption assistance, flexible schedules, childcare and dependent health care benefits were also considered.

"We are committed to supporting the parents and caregivers in our workforce — by providing expansive benefits, educational resources, Employee Network Groups and especially our flexible work model — so they can thrive professionally while balancing personal responsibilities," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "We are proud of those who give their all every day to simultaneously grow our business and support their families."

Robert Half recently enhanced several of its family planning benefits, including an increase in both adoption assistance and coverage for fertility treatments. Additional benefits are offered through its Support for Families initiative, including backup care for children or elders; discounts on virtual and in-home tutoring, test prep and enrichment classes; free online mindfulness and yoga classes for the entire family; and access to a college admissions coach. Robert Half's flexible work model is based on the concept of "in person with a purpose" and allows employees to choose when to work on-site or remotely based on individual and stakeholder needs. Watch a video to learn more about this flexible work philosophy and how it has positively impacted two working parents.

In 2022, Robert Half was also named to the FORTUNE Best Workplaces for Women™ list and the FORTUNE Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™ list.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Visit roberthalf.com and download the company's award-winning mobile app.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Robert Half