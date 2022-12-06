Autism Law Summit's Group of the Year Winner

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bierman Autism Centers (Bierman) was presented with the 2022 Autism Law Summit's GROUP OF THE YEAR award. The Autism Law Summit is hosted annually by the Autism Legal Resource Center and CASP, The Council of Autism Service Providers.

The Autism Law Summit is an annual gathering of parent advocates, autism service providers, lawyers, individuals with autism, lobbyists, and legislators from across the United States who are interested in the politics and policy of autism spectrum disorders. Now in its 16th year, the Autism Law Summit creates space for interactive, high-level, expert-facilitated conversations on improving health insurance, Medicaid, and adult services.

At the award ceremony, the Autism Law Summit shared, "During the Pandemic, Bierman found creative ways to keep their staff employed and render pro-bono services to children in need - many of whom may have lost their health insurance coverage due to a parent's job loss during the pandemic. After the pandemic, they grew the program further to serve more children in need. I love how they took their "surplus" supply chain capacity and used it to better the lives of those in their community with the most need. In addition, their clinical team continues to support ongoing research and advancement of the highest quality of services in the field of ABA and other autism services."

Chief Clinical Officer, Chrissy Barosky, reflects on Bierman's award, "We are honored to be recognized for our services and work in ensuring access to ABA services."

Anyone interested in learning more about Bierman's services can call 800-931-8113 or email start@biermanautism.com .

ABOUT BIERMAN www.biermanautism.com

Bierman Autism Centers is a place where kids as young as 18 months to 9 years of age engage in play to learn foundational skills they can build on, such as self-advocacy and communication. They recognize that every kid's success is unique, and their one-on-one approach allows them to drive progress, and measurable outcomes, while each child is advancing on their own terms.

With over 200 graduations, Bierman currently has centers and is expanding in: Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. For more about Bierman Autism Centers, visit www.biermanautism.com or contact Alexis Ducharme at marketing@biermanautism.com .

