Blockchain Enterprise Unicorns Mark All-Time High of 103

Blockchain Coinvestors' Global Blockchain Unicorns Report Reveals Opportunities for Disciplined Early, Mid-Stage Venture Investors

While the public liquid crypto crisis garners the most attention, value creation in blockchain-based enterprises continues apace

12 new blockchain unicorns emerge in the second half taking the total to 103 even with those dropping beneath $1bn due to the fall-out from Three Arrows, FTX

Conversely, public market unicorns decline with only 45 public crypto token projects worth > $1bn

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Coinvestors, a leading blockchain early and mid-stage venture fund of funds and direct investment platform with a combined portfolio of 400+ blockchain and crypto projects including approximately 55% of all blockchain unicorns today announced its bi-annual Meet the Blockchain Unicorns report which includes the most comprehensive list of blockchain unicorns globally – including private blockchain enterprises and crypto projects whose valuations exceed $1 billion.

Through year-end 2022, there are 103 enterprise and 45 crypto token project unicorns, and a total of 23 publicly traded blockchain companies. North America is leading the charge with 7 newly minted enterprise unicorns, with three new unicorns also emerging in Europe and one apiece in the Middle East and Asia.

"Early-stage venture capital has been the highest returning asset class over the last 25 years and blockchain is one of the highest performing sectors within it," said Matthew C. Le Merle, Blockchain Coinvestors co-founder, and Managing Partner. "Our investment thesis is that all monies, commodities, and assets will eventually be made digital, and this will require all financial infrastructure to be upgraded."

Blockchain Coinvestors uses proprietary data sources and its own database of its combined portfolio resulting from its first three blockchain venture fund-of-funds (including its first, ranked in the top decile for performance according to PitchBook) to track emerging unicorns. For the crypto project valuations, Blockchain Coinvestors relies upon CoinStats for its data.

"Unlike most asset classes, venture capital outperforms in the years following a downturn or recession, as lower valuations allow the best investors to be more selective and invest in a healthier environment. Despite the recent downturn in public liquid tokens, the tailwinds for blockchain continue to grow and we believe it's an opportune time to gather dry powder to selectively invest into the best early and mid-stage blockchain opportunities," said Alison Davis, Chairman of Blockchain Coinvestors.

Blockchain Coinvestors presented the full results of its end-year findings during their "Meet the Blockchain Unicorns" webinars held on December 5th.

About Blockchain Coinvestors Launched in 2014, our vision is that digital monies, commodities, and assets are inevitable and all of the world's financial infrastructure must be upgraded. Our mission is to provide the broadest coverage of emerging unicorns and fastest-growth blockchain companies and crypto projects. Our investment strategy is now in its 9th year and has to date invested in more than 40 pure-play blockchain venture funds in the Americas, Asia, and Europe; and in a combined portfolio of 400+ blockchain and crypto projects including approximately 55% of all blockchain unicorns. Our funds rank in the top decile amongst all funds in their respective categories on both Pitchbook and Preqin. Headquartered in San Francisco with a presence in Grand Cayman, London, New York, Zug, and Zurich, the alternative investment management firm was co-founded by Alison Davis and Matthew Le Merle. Visit us at www.blockchaincoinvestors.com

