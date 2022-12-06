Education Resources, Inc. Announces New, On-Demand Continuing Education Course with Speaker Anjanette Lee, MS, CCC/SLP, CNT, NTMTC

Leading NICU Expert Identifies Medical Issues and Strategies for Success for the Complex Neonate

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Resources, Inc., a leading continuing education provider for physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech-language pathologists, is pleased to add to its on-demand collection with its latest course: Advanced Practice for the Complex Neonate: Strategies for Success in the NICU, PICU and SICU.

Relevant Continuing Education for Therapists by Therapists (PRNewswire)

Presented by instructor Anjanette Lee, MS, CCC/SLP, CNT, NTMTC, a highly skilled NICU practitioner with over 25 years' experience, this on-demand course will provide in-depth knowledge of the general prenatal and postnatal physiologic processes of common neonatal cardiac, respiratory, and neurologic diagnoses. Additionally, Lee will review the developmental consequences and physiologic obstacles faced by pre-term and full-term infants born with these diagnoses.

As an imbedded NICU therapist, Lee is passionate about sharing knowledge with and utilizing all members of the neonate's care team to support best neurodevelopmental outcomes. By including the use of videos and real-life experience in her on-demand content, this course becomes engaging, interactive, and functional to SLPs, OTs and PTs looking to make an impact for the infants on their caseload with complex medical issues.

Attendees of the recorded September 2022 webinar had glowing reviews for Lee. Heidi C., PT, said "This was an excellent course and speaker! I was happy to have learned multiple techniques/interventions that I can immediately apply to the NICU population. All information was cited with the reference, making it easy to access more information on the topics in which I am most interested."

Advanced Practice for the Complex Neonate, which is now available through ERI's website, was previously recorded during a live webinar and can now be taken from the convenience of home or office. Registration includes access to the course and all downloadable handout materials for one year, earning 14 contact hours (1.4 CEUs) upon completion. Save $30 when you register now through December 22, 2022 by using coupon code LEEONLINE30 at checkout.

About Education Resources, Inc.

Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) is an accredited provider of continuing education that helps PTs, OTs, and SLPs transform the lives of their patients. Peruse ERI's complete list of on-demand, live webinar and in-person courses. Visit www.educationresourcesinc.com or call 800-487-6530 for more information.

Media Contact: Kristin Reitz, ERI Marketing Coordinator – kreitz@educationresourcesinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Education Resources, Inc.