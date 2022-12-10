Servier Presents Patient Follow Up Data from the Phase 3 AGILE Study at ASH 2022

New data details molecular characterization of clinical response in patients with IDH1-mutated, newly-diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) treated with TIBSOVO® (ivosidenib tablets) in combination with azacitidine in the global Phase 3 AGILE study



BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier, a leader in oncology committed to bringing the promise of tomorrow to the patients we serve, today presented new data at the 64th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) characterizing clonal evolution and relapse mechanisms in patients with newly-diagnosed IDH1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are 75 years of age or older or have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy treated with TIBSOVO in combination with azacitidine.

Results from the study reinforce that TIBSOVO in combination with azacitidine leads to deep, durable remissions associated with clearance of IDH1-mutated AML, with no second-site IDH1 mutations observed to date amongst the patients enrolled in the TIBSOVO plus azacitidine study arm with both baseline and longitudinal DNA sequencing available (46/72 patients). Amongst patients who relapsed (n=22), mutations in other genes, including IDH2, can emerge and provide an opportunity for relapse. Further study is needed to better characterize mechanisms of relapse for patients treated with TIBSOVO plus azacitidine combination therapy.

"Combination therapy consisting of TIBSOVO in combination with azacitidine for newly-diagnosed patients with acute myeloid leukemia and an IDH1 mutation has shown significant clinical effectiveness, but it's important that we analyze patient response throughout their treatment to better understand mechanisms of resistance," said Susan Pandya, M.D., Vice President Clinical Development and Head of Cancer Metabolism Global Development Oncology & Immuno-Oncology, Servier. "We are committed to our exploratory translational efforts and will continue to update the data, as available, to contribute to a better understanding of how to improve outcomes for patients living with this aggressive hematologic malignancy."

These data presented today at ASH 2022 represent continued clinical evidence on the effectiveness of TIBSOVO amongst newly-diagnosed AML patients with an IDH1 mutation who are 75 years of age or older or have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy, and follows the expanded approval of TIBSOVO in AML supported by data from the AGILE study. Data from the global Phase 3 AGILE study showed TIBSOVO as the first IDH1 mutation-specific targeted therapy to demonstrate improved event-free survival (EFS) and overall survival (OS) in combination with azacitidine compared to azacitidine plus placebo.

"These new data reinforce the original results from the AGILE trial, showing TIBSOVO in combination with azacitidine as an effective, first-of-its kind combination treatment option for patients with newly-diagnosed, IDH1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia," said Eytan Stein, M.D., Chief of the Leukemia Service in the Division of Hematologic Malignancies at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC). "Given the rapid progression of acute myeloid leukemia, it's important to have a targeted therapeutic option that provides significant event-free survival and overall survival alongside a favorable safety profile, and that's what we've seen clinically with TIBSOVO plus azacitadine."

About the NCT03173248 AGILE Phase 3 AML Triali

The AGILE trial is a global, Phase 3, multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of TIBSOVO in combination with azacitidine compared with placebo in combination with azacitidine, in adults with previously untreated IDH1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are not candidates for intensive chemotherapy (≥75 years old or who have comorbidities that preclude the use of intensive induction chemotherapy). The study's primary endpoint is event-free survival (EFS), defined as the time from randomization until treatment failure, relapse from remission, or death from any cause, whichever occurs first. Treatment failure is defined as failure to achieve complete remission (CR) by Week 24.

Key secondary endpoints include CR rate, defined as the proportion of participants who achieve a CR; overall survival (OS), defined as the time from date of randomization to the date of death due to any cause; CR and complete remission with partial hematologic recovery (CRh) rate, defined as the proportion of participants who achieve a CR or CRh; and objective response rate (ORR), defined as the rate of CR, CR with incomplete hematologic recovery (CRi) (including CR with incomplete platelet recovery [CRp]), partial remission (PR), and morphologic leukemia-free state (MLFS).

About Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a cancer of blood and bone marrow characterized by rapid disease progression, is the most common acute leukemia affecting adults, with approximately 20,000 new cases in the U.S., and 43,000 cases in Europe each year.ii,iii AML incidence significantly increases with age, and the median age of diagnosis is 68.ii The five-year survival rate is approximately 30.5%.iv For 6 to 10 percent of AML patients, the mutated IDH1 enzyme blocks normal blood stem cell differentiation, contributing to the genesis of acute leukemia.v

About TIBSOVO® (ivosidenib tablets)

TIBSOVO® (ivosidenib tablets) is approved in the U.S. in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of patients with newly-diagnosed IDH1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in adults 75 years of age or older, or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy. TIBSOVO is the first therapy targeting cancer metabolism approved in combination with azacitidine for patients with newly-diagnosed IDH1-mutated AML.

TIBSOVO is also approved in the U.S. as monotherapy for the treatment of adults with IDH1-mutant relapsed or refractory AML, and for adults with newly-diagnosed IDH1-mutated AML who are ≥75 years old or who have comorbidities that preclude the use of intensive induction chemotherapy. Last year, TIBSOVO garnered its first approval in a non-hematologic malignancy for patients with previously treated IDH1-mutated cholangiocarcinoma.

Please see the TIBSOVO indications and Important Safety Information with a link to the full Prescribing Information below.

About Servier Pharmaceuticals

Servier Pharmaceuticals LLC is a commercial-stage company with a passion for innovation and improving the lives of patients, their families and caregivers. As a privately held company, Servier has the unique freedom to devote all of its time and energy towards patients who require our treatments, care and innovation in areas of unmet medical need.

As a leader in oncology, Servier is committed to finding solutions that will address today's challenges. The company's oncology portfolio includes innovative medicines designed to bring more life-saving treatments to a greater number of patients, across the entire spectrum of disease and in a variety of tumor types. Servier has significantly accelerated its investment in hard-to-treat cancers with more than 50% of its research and development dedicated to delivering significant advances in areas of high unmet need that may truly move the needle for our patients.

Servier believes co-creation is fundamental to driving innovation and is actively building alliances, acquisitions, licensing deals and partnerships that bring solutions and accelerate access to therapies. With the company's commercial expertise, global reach, scientific expertise and commitment to clinical excellence, Servier Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to bringing the promise of tomorrow to the patients that we serve.

For more information: www.servier.us.

TIBSOVO IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION AND INDICATION FOR U.S. PATIENTS

INDICATIONS

TIBSOVO is an isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) inhibitor indicated for patients with a susceptible IDH1 mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test with:

Newly Diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

In combination with azacitidine or as monotherapy for the treatment of newly diagnosed AML in adults 75 years or older, or who have comorbidities that preclude the use of intensive induction chemotherapy

Relapsed or Refractory AML

For the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory AML

Locally Advanced or Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma

For the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma who have been previously treated

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: DIFFERENTIATION SYNDROME IN AML

Patients treated with TIBSOVO have experienced symptoms of differentiation syndrome, which can be fatal. Symptoms may include fever, dyspnea, hypoxia, pulmonary infiltrates, pleural or pericardial effusions, rapid weight gain or peripheral edema, hypotension, and hepatic, renal, or multi–organ dysfunction. If differentiation syndrome is suspected, initiate corticosteroid therapy and hemodynamic monitoring until symptom resolution.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Differentiation Syndrome in AML: In the combination study AG120-C-009, 15% (11/71) of patients with newly diagnosed AML treated with TIBSOVO plus azacitidine experienced differentiation syndrome. Differentiation syndrome is associated with rapid proliferation and differentiation of myeloid cells and may be life-threatening or fatal. Symptoms of differentiation syndrome in patients treated with TIBSOVO included noninfectious leukocytosis, peripheral edema, pyrexia, dyspnea, pleural effusion, hypotension, hypoxia, pulmonary edema, pneumonitis, pericardial effusion, rash, fluid overload, tumor lysis syndrome, and creatinine increased. Of the 11 patients with newly diagnosed AML who experienced differentiation syndrome with TIBSOVO plus azacitidine, 8 (73%) recovered. Differentiation syndrome occurred as early as 3 days after start of therapy and during the first month on treatment.

In the monotherapy clinical trial AG120-C-001, 25% (7/28) of patients with newly diagnosed AML and 19% (34/179) of patients with relapsed or refractory AML treated with TIBSOVO experienced differentiation syndrome. Of the 7 patients with newly diagnosed AML who experienced differentiation syndrome, 6 (86%) patients recovered. Of the 34 patients with relapsed or refractory AML who experienced differentiation syndrome, 27 (79%) patients recovered after treatment or after dose interruption of TIBSOVO. Differentiation syndrome occurred as early as 1 day and up to 3 months after TIBSOVO initiation and has been observed with or without concomitant leukocytosis.

If differentiation syndrome is suspected, initiate dexamethasone 10 mg IV every 12 hours (or an equivalent dose of an alternative oral or IV corticosteroid) and hemodynamic monitoring until improvement. If concomitant noninfectious leukocytosis is observed, initiate treatment with hydroxyurea or leukapheresis, as clinically indicated. Taper corticosteroids and hydroxyurea after resolution of symptoms and administer corticosteroids for a minimum of 3 days. Symptoms of differentiation syndrome may recur with premature discontinuation of corticosteroid and/or hydroxyurea treatment. If severe signs and/or symptoms persist for more than 48 hours after initiation of corticosteroids, interrupt TIBSOVO until signs and symptoms are no longer severe.

QTc Interval Prolongation: Patients treated with TIBSOVO can develop QT (QTc) prolongation and ventricular arrhythmias. Concomitant use of TIBSOVO with drugs known to prolong the QTc interval (e.g., anti-arrhythmic medicines, fluoroquinolones, triazole anti–fungals, 5–HT3 receptor antagonists) and CYP3A4 inhibitors may increase the risk of QTc interval prolongation. Conduct monitoring of electrocardiograms (ECGs) and electrolytes. In patients with congenital long QTc syndrome, congestive heart failure, or electrolyte abnormalities, or in those who are taking medications known to prolong the QTc interval, more frequent monitoring may be necessary.

Interrupt TIBSOVO if QTc increases to greater than 480 msec and less than 500 msec. Interrupt and reduce TIBSOVO if QTc increases to greater than 500 msec. Permanently discontinue TIBSOVO in patients who develop QTc interval prolongation with signs or symptoms of life-threatening arrhythmia.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome: Guillain-Barré syndrome can develop in patients treated with TIBSOVO. Monitor patients taking TIBSOVO for onset of new signs or symptoms of motor and/or sensory neuropathy such as unilateral or bilateral weakness, sensory alterations, paresthesias, or difficulty breathing. Permanently discontinue TIBSOVO in patients who are diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

In patients with AML, the most common adverse reactions including laboratory abnormalities (≥25%) are leukocytes decreased, diarrhea, hemoglobin decreased, platelets decreased, glucose increased, fatigue, alkaline phosphatase increased, edema, potassium decreased, nausea, vomiting, phosphate decreased, decreased appetite, sodium decreased, leukocytosis, magnesium decreased, aspartate aminotransferase increased, arthralgia, dyspnea, uric acid increased, abdominal pain, creatinine increased, mucositis, rash, electrocardiogram QT prolonged, differentiation syndrome, calcium decreased, neutrophils decreased, and myalgia

In patients with cholangiocarcinoma, the most common adverse reactions (≥15%) are fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, cough, decreased appetite, ascites, vomiting, anemia, and rash. The most common laboratory abnormalities (≥10%) in patients with cholangiocarcinoma are hemoglobin decreased, aspartate aminotransferase increased, and bilirubin increased

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Strong or Moderate CYP3A4 Inhibitors: Reduce TIBSOVO dose with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors. Monitor patients for increased risk of QTc interval prolongation.

Strong CYP3A4 Inducers: Avoid concomitant use with TIBSOVO.

Sensitive CYP3A4 Substrates: Avoid concomitant use with TIBSOVO.

QTc Prolonging Drugs: Avoid concomitant use with TIBSOVO. If co-administration is unavoidable, monitor patients for increased risk of QTc interval prolongation.

LACTATION

Because many drugs are excreted in human milk and because of the potential for adverse reactions in breastfed children, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment with TIBSOVO and for 1 month after the last dose.

Please see Full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING for AML patients

