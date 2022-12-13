Allego® Wins Gold Awards for Sales Enablement and Sales Training Software

Leading sales enablement platform provider also wins silver for its enterprise product

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading sales enablement platform provider, today announced it has been recognized by multiple industry awards. The company was named a gold winner in both the Best Advance in Sales Training Online Application and Best Advance in Sales Enablement and Performance Tools (SEP) categories in the 2022 Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Awards. Allego also won silver in the Enterprise Product of the Year - Sales Software category by the Best in Biz Awards.

"I'm proud of this recognition of Allego's numerous first-to-market innovations, which enable companies to build capabilities efficiently, ensure profitable growth, and thrive in an uncertain economic climate," said Yuchun Lee , co-founder and CEO of Allego. "Our content management, modern learning, sales training, and conversation intelligence solutions allow companies to manage sales content while reducing costs and complexity, improve productivity via coaching and collaboration, build competency in virtual selling, and upskill employees rapidly."

The Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology award winners were selected by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based on criteria related to product, unique differentiators, value proposition and measurable results. Allego has been named a medal winner for five consecutive years.

Winners in the Best in Biz Awards were determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. The 2022 judging panel included, among others, writers from AdWeek, ComputerWorld, Forbes, The Globe & Mail, Inc., The Oregonian and Portland Tribune. This year, the award program received entries from more than 700 public and private companies of all sizes and industries.

Allego is a market leader with nearly 1 million users across deployments in one quarter of Dow Jones Industrial Average companies, 5 of the 10 largest U.S. banks, 3 of the 5 largest U.S. insurance companies, 4 of the 5 largest global medical device companies, 6 of the 10 largest U.S. wealth management companies, 14 of the 20 largest U.S. asset management companies, and many other global enterprises. These awards solidify Allego as a sales enablement leader and validate the success of the company's position in the market.

About Allego

Allego provides a complete sales enablement platform with patented technology to help sellers win buyers. Our sales enablement, learning, content management, and conversation intelligence products accelerate performance for sales and other teams. Allego is AI-driven and seller-centric, with the power, agility, insight, and ease you need to drive results in a hybrid world—all in a single app. Nearly 1 million professionals use Allego to equip sellers with intelligent training, coaching, and content that engages and converts buyers. Learn more about sales enablement that wins sellers and buyers at Allego.com .

