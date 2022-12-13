Hive Box solutions shine at Parcel + Post Expo 2022

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 18th to 20th, Hive Box presents its latest solutions at Parcel + Post Expo in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, the leading global event for parcel delivery, e-commerce logistics and postal industries. Having been recognized as a unicorn in China's terminal logistics industry, Hive Box actively shares its latest technology and industry experience with global corporations.
Hive Box has a total solution to offer: the latest lean version of Parcel Locker, the neatly designed house locker, as well as a SaaS software system, featuring the overseas market. With operation experience of more than 300,000 parcel machines, the latest lean version of Hive Box parcel locker is a well-tested,stable and highly efficient. The house locker is a good fit for detached houses and small apartment buildings, providing an exclusive parcel collection experience with high attention to user privacy protection and parcel security. Hive Box SaaS is a one-stop service platform for last mile delivery, independently developed by Hive Box based on its strength on IoT, operation experience on parcel lockers locally and internationally. Comprising of Basic Service; Value-added Service; Integration Service with third party platforms, Hive Box SaaS covers the full chain of terminal logistics scenarios from parcel collection, parcel delivery to value-added services like storage and collection.
