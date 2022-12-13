SynSaber Announces Former Cylance Executive Travis Ryan as Senior VP of Engineering

Cybersecurity Veteran Joins ICS/OT Network & Asset Monitoring Vendor to Scale Innovation and Development

CHANDLER, Ariz., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SynSaber , an early-stage ICS/OT cybersecurity and asset monitoring company, today announced the hiring of Travis Ryan as Senior Vice President of Engineering. Ryan is a United States Marine Corps (USMC) veteran and brings extensive leadership experience in software engineering for globally recognized organizations, including Cylance and General Motors.

"We are excited to have Travis join our team. He has a proven track record in managing teams that make innovation possible and developing leading-edge technologies," said Jori VanAntwerp, Co-Founder/CEO of SynSaber. "His deep expertise in software engineering combined with his leadership experience is unmatched. Travis will play a critical role in delivering the solutions our customers need to protect themselves from vulnerabilities and threats."

Travis Ryan comes to SynSaber from Forta, where he was the Research and Development Vice President. He was responsible for the company's worldwide cloud operations, including site reliability, platform engineering, developer experience, quality, and DevOps. Before that, he was the Vice President of Engineering at Cylance, overseeing cloud engineering for the first-of-its-kind antivirus product that protected endpoints using machine learning. BlackBerry acquired Cylance in 2019 for $1.5B.

Ryan also spent over a decade building innovative software in various industries, including behavioral analytics, credit card processing, real-time bidding, sports betting, and social games, and served in the USMC. He has two patents on cryptography utilized in the digital key system General Motors used for their global car-sharing platform.

"I am thrilled to join SynSaber and work alongside a talented team," said Ryan. "I have a strong desire to help people, which is why I joined the military and it's what initially drew me to cybersecurity. SynSaber's mission to protect systems in the physical realm of critical infrastructure aligns with my values, and if the work I do with SynSaber helps to save even one life, then that is time well spent."

SynSaber is the simple, flexible, and scalable industrial asset and network monitoring solution that provides continuous insight into the status, vulnerabilities, and threats across every point in the industrial ecosystem, empowering operators to observe, detect and defend OT/IT systems and protect critical infrastructure. SynSaber is privately held with funding from SYN Ventures, Rally Ventures, and Cyber Mentor Fund. Learn more at SynSaber.com .

