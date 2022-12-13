Ty J. Young Wealth Management Acquires Charlotte Financial Services, LLC

ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ty J. Young Wealth Management, one of Atlanta's leading financial advisory firms, has announced the acquisition of Charlotte Financial Services, LLC. Based in Matthews, North Carolina, the firm provides retirement planning and wealth management to investors throughout North Carolina. The acquisition is the 26th that Ty J. Young Wealth Management has made in the past four years, significantly expanding the company's presence across the United States.

"We are super excited to have the opportunity to serve the clients of Charlotte Financial Services LLC," says founder and CEO Ty Young. The acquisition closed in November 2022 and expands the services and resources that clients of Charlotte Financial Services will now have access to as part of the Ty J. Young Wealth Management family.

"As I began planning for my retirement, I wanted to ensure that my clients would receive the continued personal attention they expected and deserved," said John Kastraba, Sr, CEO of Charlotte Financial Services. "I was introduced to Ty Young and his organization of professional financial advisors with the experience necessary to handle any current or future financial need of any client. Ty J. Young, Inc. has the reputation I was seeking and I am proud to hand them my book of awesome clients."

About Ty J. Young Wealth Management

Ty J. Young Wealth Management is one of America's largest independent wealth management firms. Founded by Ty J. Young in 1998, the firm manages more than $1 billion in assets for more than 7,000 clients nationwide. They are recognized as a thought leader in investment management, retirement planning and insurance with Ty Young frequently being featured on CNBC, Forbes, Fox Business and more. Learn more about Ty J. Young Wealth Management at: https://www.tyjyoung.com/

