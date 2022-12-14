InventHelp Inventor Develops New Jumping Jack Dolly (TUC-464)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a concrete worker and I needed a better way to push and maneuver a jumping jack without assistance," said an inventor, from Tucson, Ariz., "so I invented the JUMPING JACK DOLLY. My design also allows you to easily transport a jumping jack over hard and soft ground surfaces."

The patent-pending invention provides a specialized wheeled dolly for transporting heavy jumping jack equipment. In doing so, it eliminates the need to lift and carry jumping jack equipment. As a result, it increases mobility and safety and it helps to prevent potential damage and injuries. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, concrete workers, landscapers, electricians, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Tucson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TUC-464, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

