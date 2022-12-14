Parasoft Named a Leader in Continuous Automation Testing Platforms

Independent Research Firm Recognizes Parasoft as Ideal Platform for High Compliance Market Organizations

MONROVIA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leader in automated software testing, today announced it is a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Automation Testing Platforms, Q4 2022 report. With an open, intelligent, and outcome-driven solution that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI), the Parasoft Continuous Quality Platform integrates software testing from code scanning, unit testing, code coverage, functional testing, and API testing to UI and manual testing, enabling DevOps teams to work more efficiently and be more productive. Download the full report here.

In this report, Forrester Vice President and Principal Analyst Diego Lo Giudice states, "Parasoft doubles down on infusing AI capabilities into its platform." He goes on to say, "Parasoft's strengths lie in its extensive nonfunctional testing types like security, code quality, unit testing, test data management, performance, and service virtualization. It has undisputed strengths in API testing made easy with AI and integrated with its service virtualization offering."

The report shows how vendors measure up and helps organizations select the right solution for their software testing needs. Parasoft achieved the highest scores possible in the following criteria:

Shift-left performance testing and convergence

Automation execution and continuous testing

Test maintenance and self-healing

Reporting, analytics, and quality insights

Product vision

Companies recognize that high quality software improves the customer experience. Parasoft empowers organizations to expedite the delivery of safe and reliable software that delights customers. Roya Montazeri, senior director of quality at Cox Automotive, reported, "We achieved and accomplished our escaped defect KPI goals through a true partnership with Parasoft. When it comes to our availability, we really are at 99.97%."

"Parasoft has a long history of raising the bar in delivering built, not acquired, solutions that set the standard of innovation in automated software testing. I'm honored that our continued investment into the Continuous Quality Platform, leveraging AI and machine learning (ML) capabilities," said Igor Kirilenko, chief product officer at Parasoft.

"We're proud to be recognized as a Leader in this year's Forrester Wave report. Parasoft has heavily invested in AI to enable DevOps teams to test faster and more efficiently. With the breadth of capabilities offered in our Continuous Quality Platform, clients can exceed their quality goals while bringing innovation to their markets faster and at less cost," said Elizabeth Kolawa, CEO at Parasoft.

Contact Parasoft for a briefing or to request a demo and see how the AI-enhanced Continuous Quality Platform can help your organization deliver better software with confidence.

About Parasoft

Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver quality software with its market-proven, integrated suite of automated software testing tools. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award winning reporting and analytics dashboard delivers a centralized view of quality enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives — security, safety-critical, Agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

