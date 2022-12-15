Freepoint Eco-Systems Announces Groundbreaking on Flagship Advanced Recycling Facility in Ohio

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freepoint Eco-Systems LLC ("Freepoint") celebrated the groundbreaking of its first commercial-scale advanced plastics recycling facility located in Hebron, Ohio.

Freepoint Eco-Systems breaks ground on flagship advanced recycling facility in Hebron, Ohio (PRNewswire)

The ISCC Plus Certified facility will recycle end-of-life waste plastic otherwise destined for landfills or incineration. It will span 25 acres and make use of an existing 260,000-square-foot warehouse, making it one of the largest advanced recycling facilities in the world. The facility will have the capacity to recycle approximately 90,000 tons of waste plastic per year.

Freepoint uses proven pyrolysis technology to convert waste plastic into feedstock that will be used to make new plastic products. As a result, less plastic waste is landfilled or incinerated, and more oil is left in the ground. Overall, the process reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90% compared to plastic made from fossil fuels.

Freepoint will create 200 construction jobs in Ohio in 2023 to build the facility, as well as 70 full-time circular economy jobs once the facility begins commercial operations.

"Breaking ground on Freepoint's flagship facility in Ohio marks the next big step in expanding our advanced recycling footprint in the United States and across the globe. From construction to the launch of operations and beyond, the facility will have a positive impact both broadly and in the Ohio community through plastic recycling, job creation and greenhouse gas reductions. Ultimately, we are working to contribute to a more sustainable circular economy," said Jeff McMahon, Managing Director of Freepoint.

All recycled plastic feedstock produced by the facility will be sold to Shell in connection with a long-term supply agreement signed by Freepoint and Shell earlier this year.

"I congratulate Freepoint on reaching this exciting milestone. Shell is delighted to be working with Freepoint and to have secured a hundred percent of the pyrolysis oil offtake from the plant that will be used at our Energy and Chemicals Park Norco. The pyrolysis offtake will make a valuable contribution to Shell's strategy to deliver more of the circular chemicals our customers demand and is a great example of the collaboration needed to grow this value chain," said Phil Turley, GM, Plastic Circularity Shell.

Commercial operations of the facility are expected to begin in the first half of 2024.

About Freepoint Eco-Systems LLC

Freepoint Eco-Systems LLC is an affiliate of Freepoint Commodities LLC, a global commodities merchant providing supply chain management services and eco-friendly products and solutions to its customers. Among other things, Freepoint Eco-Systems is in the business of securing supplies of waste plastic that is not being recycled and converting that waste into reusable products via its advanced recycling facilities. Freepoint Eco-Systems is engaged in business operations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. More information can be found at www.FreepointEcoSystems.com

