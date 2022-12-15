PTC Announces the Return of LiveWorx to Boston's Seaport Innovation District

PTC to host its premier annual in-person event May 15-18, 2023

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced the return of its annual LiveWorx®, premier event focused on digital transformation for manufacturers. The LiveWorx 2023 experience will return in person, hosted in the heart of Boston's Seaport Innovation District at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, May 15-18, 2023. The event will welcome thousands of participants from the world's leading manufacturers and product companies, as they explore a new era of product lifecycle innovation. Registration is now open at liveworx.com/register.

"Over the years, PTC has aspired to bring its extended ecosystem together for information, education, and inspiration," said Eric Snow, Senior Vice President of Corporate Marketing, PTC. "2023 will bring back the core elements of the event our audience has loved in the past, but we've got a few new tricks up our sleeve to keep things fresh. This will be the biggest, boldest, best LiveWorx yet. You won't want to miss it!"

The LiveWorx 2023 experience will include:

Keynote and spotlight presentations from PTC executives, business leaders, and industry celebrities.

Hundreds of breakout presentations covering the full spectrum of product lifecycle technologies – CAD, ALM, PLM, IoT, SLM, and AR – as well as topical content ranging from sustainability to digital thread to SaaS.

Immersive, hands-on technology demonstrations and experiences showcased throughout the Xtropolis™ show floor.

Free training sessions for the complete PTC product portfolio.

The latest updates from the extended PTC ecosystem, including customers, partners, and event sponsors.

Entertainment and networking opportunities throughout the week, including the event's famous Mix@6 party on May 17 .

PTC President and CEO Jim Heppelmann will deliver the event's opening keynote on May 16. Titled "Path to the Future: Products in the Age of Transformation", Heppelmann will explain how manufacturers and product companies can harness digital technology to transform the way physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced.

