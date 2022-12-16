Everlight Solar Wins Best Company for Diversity Award 2022

VERONA, Wis., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar is thrilled to receive the 2022 Best Company for Diversity Award from Comparably. Every year Comparably celebrates the companies and leaders deemed as the most exceptional in 16 categories by those who know best - their own employees.

Comparably's Best Company for Diversity award is derived solely from employees of color (non-Caucasian) on their workplace experiences in the same core culture metrics analyzed for Best Culture. They anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com over a 12-month period.

An anonymous team member stated, "We have a very diverse team, and thanks to that, we have many different perspectives, which is a huge help for a department like marketing!"

This is the seventh award that Everlight Solar has received from Comparably. Learn more about the previous Comparably Awards and other Everlight Solar awards ! Why Everlight Solar? See what makes Everlight an amazing company to work for .

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com .

