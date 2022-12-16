Vistage acquires EGN to drive greater business value for nearly 45,000 members worldwide

SAN DIEGO and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistage Worldwide, Inc. ("Vistage"), the world's largest coaching and peer advisory organization for CEOs and key executives, today announced that it has acquired Denmark-based EGN, which offers peer groups to CEOs, leaders and specialists worldwide across 70 functional areas.

Since 1957, Vistage has been bringing together groups of high-performing CEOs through a proven leadership experience that delivers results both personally and professionally. More than 29,000 Vistage members in 26 countries also have access to expert speakers, personalized coaching sessions, and international networking. Under the guidance of their Chair – an accomplished executive coach dedicated to helping others grow – members come together to share expertise, challenge one another to think critically, and arrive at better decisions.

EGN has nearly 16,000 members in 16 countries. Through its almost 900 local peer groups covering 70 different functional areas, peers meet to discuss best practices and share insights to help each other succeed. Together, EGN and Vistage will now serve nearly 45,000 members in 35 countries worldwide, grounded in the framework of trusted, confidential peer advisory groups and the wisdom from highly experienced Chairs.

From completely different strategic and geographic vantage points, EGN and Vistage arrived at the same conclusion: Peer advisory groups are the best model for how leaders learn. In today's rapidly changing business environment, nothing can replace the real time feedback and problem solving that peer advisory groups offer leaders. EGN and Vistage come together in this shared belief that peer advisory groups provide the most powerful strategy for helping leaders and companies improve through diverse perspectives from peers and mentorship from accomplished Chairs.

Vistage CEO Sam Reese said, "I have had the pleasure of collaborating with EGN CEO Jonatan Persson over the past six years, and have tremendous respect for his leadership. EGN has built an impressive global network of professional peer advisory groups throughout the past 30 years," Sam commented. "I am excited about this partnership because of our shared vision of being the world's most trusted resource for CEOs, business owners and key executives to help them become better leaders, make better decisions, and deliver better results."

EGN and Vistage provide mutual synergy because both companies develop leaders through peer advisory groups that rely on guidance from world-class executive coaches. Additionally, EGN's strong key executive membership perfectly complements Vistage's robust CEO membership. Over the years, both companies have seen time and time again that peer advisory groups are truly the best model for how leaders learn, grow, and make better decisions."

EGN CEO Jonatan Persson and the rest of the EGN organization will continue to run EGN operations. Persson said, "We look forward to future growth and collaboration together with Vistage, an organization that aligns with our values and shares our passion for helping leaders and their businesses grow. Together, Vistage and EGN will become the largest peer advisory organization for CEOs, leaders and specialists, with combined experience and resources to secure a strong and promising future. We will continue to deliver on our mission of 'making each other better' by building relationships and sharing knowledge within a trusted network of peers."

Vistage is the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses. For more than 65 years, we've been helping CEOs, business owners and key executives solve their greatest challenges through confidential peer groups and one-to-one executive coaching sessions. Today, more than 29,000 members in 26 countries rely on Vistage to help make better decisions for their companies, families and communities. The results prove it: A 2017 study of Dun & Bradstreet data revealed that companies who joined Vistage over the prior five years grew 2.2x faster than average small and medium-sized U.S. businesses. A similar study of D&B data in 2020 revealed that Vistage CEO members weathered the pandemic by continuing to grow their annual revenue on average by 4.6%, while nonmembers with comparable small and midsize businesses saw revenue decrease by 4.7%. Learn more at vistage.com .

EGN creates personal, professional and business value through a trusted network of peers. EGN has 30 years of experience in providing carefully matched professional peer groups to business executives and specialists.

Based on professional relations and the exchange of experiences in a confidential space, we strive to create value for the members of our network and the businesses they represent. A professional network where everyone shares the ambition of making each other better – every day.

Founded in 1992, EGN is now a global network with 16,000 members in 16 countries, who together represent more than 8,000 businesses and 70 professional functional areas.

