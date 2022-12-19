InventHelp Inventor Develops New Charcoal Holder for a Hookah (SNF-198)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new type of charcoal holder for a hookah that enables smokers to enjoy hookah tobacco together with marijuana," said an inventor, from Oakland, Calif., "so I invented the CAP TREE. My design offers the flavors of shisha tobacco and the calming and relaxing effects of cannabinoids."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique accessory that would make a hookah more versatile and enjoyable. In doing so, it can be used with flavored tobacco and/or marijuana. As a result, it could save time and effort and it could enhance the smoking experience. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who smoke flavored tobacco and/or marijuana. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SNF-198, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

