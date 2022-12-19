NuCycle Energy named one of Florida's 'Companies to Watch'

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 5th, 2022, GrowFL names NuCycle Energy as one of Florida's Companies to Watch.

"We're thrilled to be named as an honoree for GrowFL's Companies to Watch. NuCycle Energy has made a large impact on the environment and the state of Florida. It's exciting to see our efforts celebrated," says Kyle Pukylo, Director of Sales at NuCycle Energy.

"These are some of the most vibrant and dedicated entrepreneurs in our state. They are the champions that keep our communities strong by stimulating the economy, keeping the workforce employed, and giving back in ways that will change the course of our state for years to come. Like all the classes before them, this class of GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch honorees truly embody success and I know they're only getting started," said Dr. Tom O'Neal, GrowFL founder.

To qualify for the award, companies must be headquartered in Florida and have between 6 and 150 and revenue between $750,000 and $100 million. From 2018 through 2021, these companies generated $1 billion in revenue and added 881 employees, reflecting a 96% increase in revenue and a 104% increase in jobs for the four-year period.

Companies named to the list will be officially recognized at the 12th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Celebration on February 23, 2023, at the Hard Rock Live in Universal CityWalk, Orlando, FL. Tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://growfl.com/about-growfl-flctw/

About NuCycle Energy: NuCycle Energy operates a Florida based Sustainability Initiative that manufactures an alternative energy fuel product, while providing a landfill-free materials management program to many of America's largest commercial brands and institutions. Through our proprietary process, we manufacture this alternative fuel from pre-consumer materials that were previously treated as waste, and otherwise destined for the landfill. Known as Enviro-Fuelcubes®, this highly-engineered energy-dense fuel, which carries a Non-waste determination from the US EPA, is capable of replacing traditional fossil fuels in energy intensive industries, such as cement manufacturing and electrical power generation. Put simply, the NuCycle process simultaneously provides a zero-landfill solution for commercial and industrial materials, while reducing the use of fossil fuels in industrial applications. To learn more about NuCycle Energy, please visit our website.

Contact:

Kyle Pukylo

NuCycle Energy

813-856-5686

info@nucycleenergy.com

