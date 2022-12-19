Universal Corporation Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) announces the release of its 2022 Sustainability Report. "Sustainability continues to be an essential part of how we conduct business at Universal. We are committed to disclosing our operational activities as well as our sustainability performance in a consistent and transparent manner," said George C. Freeman III, Universal's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "We have updated our materiality assessment and are excited about the new information and disclosures within our 2022 Sustainability Report. We are also proud to announce an improvement in our CDP Climate Change and Forestry scores and will continue to build on our disclosures into the future."

Universal's 2022 Sustainability Report focuses on the Company's material sustainability topics as well as its environmental, social and supply chain goals. This report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: Core Option and SASB Agriculture Products Standard, and data disclosed in this report reflects activities from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. The 2022 Sustainability Report is available at: http://universalcorp.com/Resources/Practices/2022%20Universal%20Sustainability%20Report.pdf.

Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV), headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a global business-to-business agri-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers, operating in over 30 countries on five continents. We strive to be the supplier of choice for our customers by leveraging our farmer base, our commitment to a sustainable supply chain, and our ability to provide high-quality, customized, traceable, value-added agri-products essential for our customers' requirements. We find innovative solutions to serve our customers and have been meeting their agri-product needs for more than 100 years. Our principal focus since our founding in 1918 has been tobacco, and we are the leading global leaf tobacco supplier. Through our plant-based ingredients platform, we provide a variety of value-added manufacturing processes to produce high-quality, specialty vegetable- and fruit-based ingredients as well as botanical extracts and flavorings for the food and beverage end markets. For more information, visit www.universalcorp.com.

