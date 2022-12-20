Entefy hits key milestones with new patents issued by the USPTO

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issues four new patents to Entefy. These patents, along with others cited in a previous announcement in Q3, further strengthen Entefy's growing intellectual property (IP) portfolio in artificial intelligence (AI), information retrieval, and automation.

"Our team is passionate about machine intelligence and how it can positively impact our society."

"We operate in highly competitive business and technical environments," said Entefy's CEO, Alston Ghafourifar. "Our team is passionate about machine intelligence and how it can positively impact our society. We're focused on innovation that can help people live and work better using intelligent systems and automation."

Patent No. 11,494,421 for "System and Method of Encrypted Information Retrieval Through a Context-Aware AI Engine" expands Entefy's IP holdings in the field of privacy and security cognizant data discovery. This disclosure relates to performing dynamic, server-side search on encrypted data without decryption. This pioneering technology preserves security and data privacy of client-side encryption for content owners, while still providing highly relevant server-side AI-enabled search results.

Patent No. 11,496,426 for "Apparatus and Method for Context-Driven Determination of Optimal Cross-Protocol Communication Delivery" expands Entefy's patent portfolio of AI-enabled universal communication and collaboration technology. This disclosure relates to optimizing the delivery method of communications through contextual understanding. This innovation simplifies user communication with intelligent delivery across multiple services, devices, and protocols while preserving privacy.

Patent No. 11,494,204 for "Mixed-Grained Detection and Analysis of User Life Events for Context Understanding" strengthens Entefy's IP portfolio of intelligent personal assistant technology. This disclosure relates to correlation of complex, interrelated clusters of contexts for use by an intelligent interactive interface ("intelli-interface") to perform actions on behalf of users. This invention saves users time in digesting and acting on the ever-expanding volume of information through contextually relevant automation.

Patent No. 11,409,576 for "Dynamic Distribution of a Workload Processing Pipeline on a Computing Infrastructure", expands Entefy's patent portfolio of AI-enabled virtual resource management. This disclosure relates to use of AI models to configure, schedule, and monitor workflows across virtualized computing resources. This innovation improves resource use and efficiency of software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) technology.

ABOUT ENTEFY

Entefy is an advanced AI software and process automation company, serving SME and large enterprise customers across diverse industries including financial services, health care, retail, and manufacturing.

