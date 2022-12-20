Las Vegas Sands Named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for Third Consecutive Year

Subsidiary Sands China Ltd. joins the DJSI World Index

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) has once again been recognized on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), with placement on DJSI World Index for the third consecutive year and on the DJSI North America Index for the seventh time. Sands' Asia subsidiary, Sands China Ltd., was named to the DJSI World Index for the first time, along with a repeat appearance on the DJSI Asia Pacific Index.

The Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index comprises global sustainability leaders as identified by S&P Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). It represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global BMI based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

Sands was one of only three companies in the Casino & Gaming industry category to be included on the DJSI World Index, and it is the only company in the group to be included on the DJSI North America Index. Sands China is one of only two companies in the category to be included on the DJSI Asia Pacific Index.

"Our continued recognition on this premier global sustainability benchmark is a testament to our multi-faceted and long-standing commitment to environmental and social leadership," said Patrick Dumont, president and chief operating officer. "This focus further extends the value our world-class integrated resorts contribute to local economies and quality of life. Inclusion on the 2022 Indices was driven by our emphasis on being the employer and partner of choice in the regions we call home, the strategic investments we make to ensure our communities' strength and resiliency, and our leadership in delivering comprehensive initiatives to minimize environmental impact."

Earlier this year, Sands announced its 2025 ambitions in the areas of workforce development, Team Member volunteerism, and carbon emission reduction, aiming to continuously evolve and expand its impact within the company's corporate responsibility pillars of People, Communities and Planet.

Under the People pillar, Sands aims to invest $200 million in workforce development by 2025. The company is focused on building the workforce of the future, through professional growth and advancement for Team Members and the local labor pool, especially small and medium enterprises; health, safety and wellbeing; diversity, equity and inclusion; protection of fundamental human rights and freedoms; and responsible gaming and business practices.

The global Sands Cares community engagement program leads Sands' Community pillar and drives efforts to address hardship relief, promote educational opportunities and learning resources especially for underserved groups, advance local business and nonprofit partners, provide disaster relief and preparedness support, and preserve and protect the cultural and natural heritage of host communities.

Finally, Sands works to ensure the long-term environmental health of its regions through the Planet pillar, led by the Sands ECO360 global sustainability program, which drives initiatives addressing low-carbon transition, water stewardship, waste, plastic and packaging, and responsible sourcing.

The DJSI was launched in 1999 as the pioneering series of global sustainability benchmarks available in the market. The index family is comprised of global, regional and country benchmarks. The S&P Global CSA is an annual evaluation of company sustainability practices, covering more than 10,000 companies from around the world.

About Sands (NYSE: LVS)

Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts.

Our iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make our host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and The Venetian Macao , The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao , The Londoner Macao , The Parisian Macao and Sands Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Sands is dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, anchored by our core tenets of serving people, planet and communities. Our ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for World and North America and recognition as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies. To learn more, visit www.sands.com .

