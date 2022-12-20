A Look Back at 2022 at Touchplan

BOSTON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2022 comes to a close, Touchplan is excited to reflect on another successful year of providing owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors with the insights they need to improve efficiency and enhance profitability on their construction projects.

Used by over 37,000 global construction professionals to optimize over $50 billion in project costs, Touchplan is the technology services group of MOCA Systems, Inc. It strives to deliver approachable, progressive data and analytics solutions that transform construction into a more collaborative, transparent, and adaptable process for everyone involved. (PRNewsfoto/Touchplan) (PRNewswire)

From product enhancements to new enterprise clients and growing marketing partnerships, here is a look back at some key happenings at Touchplan over the last year.

Product Enhancements

A New Look at Mobile Planning

In January, Touchplan upgraded its mobile planning capabilities. Touchplan now lets you take your project plan anywhere, any time, while working collaboratively with other teams on site. Take a look at a conversation with our product team to learn more.

Clickable Hyperlinks

In March, a new feature was added, letting users enable integration via hyperlinks within Touchplan's custom fields to direct users to a specific instance in another platform's interface.

Application Programming Interface

In May, we saw Touchplan release its Application Programming Interface (API). This feature allows customers to retrieve and manipulate their construction project data from outside Touchplan.

Bulk Ticket Import

In July, Touchplan rolled out a bulk ticket import capability. The feature allows the bulk import of tickets using an excel template. The tickets can be created from a bulk list of work or from existing schedules that need to be transferred into Touchplan. Ticket Import will allow users to keep Touchplan and the master schedule granularly aligned at the major activity/milestone level.

Discover the True ROI of Construction Planning Software

Touchplan partnered with Hobson & Company; a leading research firm focused on Return on Investment Studies. What Hobson discovered through their research is that Touchplan addressed specific customer challenges to deliver a quick and compelling ROI. The study showed that by using Touchplan on their projects, customers will experience a 50% reduction in planning-related project delays, will reduce time spent in construction planning meetings by 50%, and will generate a 430% ROI.

As a result, we developed an ROI Calculator so you can learn just how quickly Touchplan pays dividends.

Milestone Moments

2022 also saw Touchplan reach some new high points, including exceeding 50,000 all-time users in April. October saw us surpass 4 MILLION activities planned and completed within our construction planning software platform!

Client Relationships & Marketing Partners

Over the last year, we formed or extended enterprise agreements with several clients, including Alberici/FlintCo , The Boldt Company , Cianbro , and Penobscot General Contractors , while also welcoming close to 40 new logos to the Touchplan family. Additionally, we have added numerous reseller and technology partners .

Continuing Education

As part of providing the best services to our clients, our Customer Success team developed Touchplan Academy . This new educational resource allows customers to take a variety of classes and also receive certifications that can be added to a LinkedIn profile. We also kept the market up to date via a series of webinars that not only addressed how Touchplan aligns construction projects but also we also addressed market topics like women in construction .

Informative Industry Content

Along with providing updates on what is happening at Touchplan, we continue to inform you about happenings in the industry. The Touchplan Podcast Network added several new episodes of Voices of Construction , Build.Lead.Succeed (the official Podcast of NAWIC) and Upping Your Game . We also provided quarterly updates on how the current economic climate is impacting construction pricing from our MOCA's Chief Economist, Tom Sanders, and his Today's Construction Economy Newsletter .

While 2022 was certainly an exciting year for Touchplan, we are already gearing up for an even busier 2023. Our best wishes for a happy holiday and a prosperous new year!

