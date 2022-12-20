Energy Alert
Matrix F.T. welcomes Interim CEO, Teryn Wolfe

Published: Dec. 20, 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix F.T., a leading developer of edible, animal- component-free, plant-based scaffolds and microcarriers for the alternative protein industry, is proud to welcome Teryn Wolfe as Interim CEO of Matrix F.T.

Matrix F.T. logo(PRNewswire)
Teryn Wolfe holds an M.A. in International Environmental Policy, Business, Sustainability and Development from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, California. Teryn is a Fulbright Research Scholar Alumni and brings strong entrepreneurial experience and leadership to the team, built through her years as a founder of a non-profit and two companies.

"I have always worked at the nexus of business, social and environmental change, which provides great scaffolding for this role–driving the positive impact that alternative proteins will have for our planet, for people and animals. I appreciate the opportunity to help the alternative protein community's intelligent, innovative and passionate professionals transform our food system. I am delighted to step into this new role at Matrix F.T. and lead meaningful change with enabling technologies for the alternative protein industry."

Companies interested in Matrix F.T.'s microcarriers and scaffolds or Contract Research Services can contact Matrix F.T.'s Sales Manager, Evan Koss, at ekoss@matrixfood.tech or sales@matrixfood.tech.

For any other inquiry, please contact Teryn Wolfe, Interim CEO, at twolfe@matrixfood.tech

About Matrix F.T.

Based in Dublin, Ohio, Matrix F.T. is a developer and manufacturer of plant-based, animal component-free, edible and customizable microcarriers and scaffolds to enable the production of clean, healthy, and environmentally-friendly alternative proteins to ethically feed the world.

Further information, please visit matrixfood.tech

