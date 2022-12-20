MSI Data Promotes John Heinen to Chief Operating Officer

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI Data is pleased to announce the promotion of John Heinen to Chief Operating Officer.

John Heinen has been a key member of the MSI Data technology team for over a year as the Chief Technology Officer. Indirectly, John has always played a part in engaging with our current clients to support their needs. He has also spent a great deal of time engaging with and presenting to our new prospective clients. This change will allow him to take a greater role in the way we not only innovate and support our solution, but how we align it directly with our clients' needs.

"Service Pro has a robust set of capabilities that we are continuing to build on. I'm thrilled with the opportunity to work closely with our customers to leverage the value of Service Pro and driving their business forward." - John Heinen, COO

The wealth of knowledge and experience he brings in front of clients paired with his vast technology background will unlock the ability to move dynamically to support the future evolution of the Service Pro Platform.

"Since John came aboard in September 2021 as a Chief Technology Officer, he made an incredibly positive impact. The evolution of Service Pro and robust roadmap planning has been extremely well received by MSI Data's customers. Service Pro's integrations into the major ERP vendors have all been upgraded under John's watch. John's approach of driving customer adoption through technology is an advantage for our customers. In his new role as COO, he will oversee the technology platform and customer operations which is ideal for MSI Data's scaling." - Geoff Surkamer, CEO

About MSI: Located in Milwaukee, WI. Service Pro by MSI helps companies drive greater profitability for work orders in the equipment-centric field service industry. Visit https://www.msidata.com/ to learn more.

