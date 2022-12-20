NuCycle Energy partners with Hillsborough County on campaign signs

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuCycle Energy joined forces with Hillsborough County's code enforcement to recycle old campaign signs.

NuCycle Energy (PRNewswire)

The annual cooperative effort, dubbed Sign Off Day Tampa Bay, targets unauthorized snipe signs and advertising on utility poles, medians, parkways, and other rights of way. Code enforcement officers will work within their respective jurisdictions to remove the signs.



For the first time, this year's efforts will include NuCycle Energy, a Plant City business that will process the plastic in the signs into Enviro-Fuelcubes®, an engineered fuel designed to replace coal in energy-intensive industrial processes. The metal portions of the snipe signs will be recycled in the County's existing scrap metal recycling program. With the addition of NuCycle Energy, virtually every component of the collected signs will now be able to be recycled.

"We help companies divert waste from the landfill, and we use that waste to manufacture a fuel that then replaces the use of coal," NuCycle Energy's Kyle Pukylo said.

NuCycle Energy collected nearly 30,000 during Sign Off Tampa Bay. The signs accumulated will joins tons of cardboard, plastic and Styrofoam, from companies like Walmart, Publix and Rooms To Go.

"It's exciting to see waste being removed from the right of ways that we drive each and every day," Pukylo said. "Hopefully everybody considers that a win."

About NuCycle Energy: NuCycle Energy operates a Florida based Sustainability Initiative that manufactures an alternative energy fuel product, while providing a landfill-free materials management program to many of America's largest commercial brands and institutions. Through our proprietary process, we manufacture this alternative fuel from pre-consumer materials that were previously treated as waste, and otherwise destined for the landfill. Known as Enviro-Fuelcubes®, this highly-engineered energy-dense fuel, which carries a Non-waste determination from the US EPA, is capable of replacing traditional fossil fuels in energy intensive industries, such as cement manufacturing and electrical power generation. Put simply, the NuCycle process simultaneously provides a zero-landfill solution for commercial and industrial materials, while reducing the use of fossil fuels in industrial applications. To learn more about NuCycle Energy, please visit our website.

Contact:

Kyle Pukylo

NuCycle Energy

813-856-5686

info@nucycleenergy.com

