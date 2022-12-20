UIS ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 10, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Unisys Corporation Shareholders

UIS ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 10, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Unisys Corporation Shareholders

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: August 3, 2022 to November 7, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 10, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in UIS:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/unisys-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=34736&from=4

Unisys Corporation NEWS - UIS NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Unisys Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's 2022 financial guidance was significantly overstated; (ii) accordingly, once the truth was revealed, it was likely that the Company would be required to negatively revise its 2022 financial guidance; (iii) in addition to the foregoing, material weaknesses existed in the Company's internal control over financial reporting; and (iv) as a result of all of the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Unisys you have until January 10, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Unisys securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the UIS lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/unisys-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=34736&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm