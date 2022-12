Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Special Year-End Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution - Section 19(a) Notice

HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE: ACV), announced the following special year-end distribution on its common shares. This special year-end distribution, which is in addition to the regular monthly distribution paid on its common shares, is being paid by the Fund pursuant to certain federal tax requirements.

Amount of Distribution Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date $0.196 per share December 29, 2022 December 30, 2022 January 10, 2023

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are estimates only and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the distributions for tax purposes will depend on the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund or your broker will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you what distributions to report for federal income tax purposes.

The Fund provided this estimate of the sources of the distributions:

Distribution Estimates Special Year-End

Distribution Sources Fiscal Year-to-Date

(YTD) (1) (Sources) Per Share Amount Percentage

of Current

Distribution Per Share

Amount Percentage of Current

Distribution Net Investment Income $ - 0.0 % $ 0.005 0.2 % Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains - 0.0 % 0.602 27.7 % Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains 0.196 100.0 % 1.569 72.1 % Return of Capital (or other Capital Source) - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Total Distribution $ 0.196 100.0 % $ 2.176 100.0 %













(1) Fiscal year started February 1, 2022

Information regarding the Fund's performance and distribution rates is set forth below. Please note that all performance figures are based on the Fund's NAV and not the market price of the Fund's shares. Performance figures are not meant to represent individual shareholder performance. You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's Managed Distribution Plan.

November 30, 2022



Average Annual Total Return on NAV for the 5-year period (2) 10.93 %

Annualized Current Distribution Rate (3) 10.08 %

Fiscal YTD Cumulative Total Return on NAV (4) -14.93 %

Fiscal YTD Cumulative Distribution Rate (5) 9.31 %



(2) Average Annual Total Return on NAV is the annual compound return for the five-year period. It reflects the change in the Fund's NAV and reinvestment of all distributions. (3) Annualized Current Distribution Rate is the current distribution rate ($0.18 per share) annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV at month end. (4) Fiscal YTD Cumulative Total Return on NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV from the first day of the fiscal year to this month end, including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions. (5) Fiscal YTD Cumulative Distribution Rate is the dollar value of distributions from the first day of the fiscal year to this month end (inclusive of the special year-end distribution) as a percentage of the Fund's NAV at month end. The Fiscal YTD Cumulative Distribution Rate would be 8.40% if the special year-end distribution of $0.196 per share was excluded.









About the Fund

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a diversified closed-end fund that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The Fund strives to dynamically allocate across convertibles, equities, and income-producing securities. The Fund normally invests at least 50% of total managed assets in convertibles and has the latitude to write covered call options on the stocks held in the equity portion. Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. is the investment adviser to the Fund and Voya Investment Management is its subadviser.

For more information on the Fund, contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com , or through the Closed-End Funds section of virtus.com.

Fund Risks

An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund's shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about the Fund's investment objective and risks, please see the Fund's annual report. A copy of the Fund's most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting "Shareholder Services" as set forth at the end of this press release.

