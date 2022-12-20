YouMail Protective Services Names Elizabeth Addy as Vice President of Sales

Veteran Telecommunications Executive Hired to Strengthen Service Provider Sales

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YouMail Protective Services (YouMail PS), the leading provider of content-based robocall mitigation services, today announced the strategic hiring of Elizabeth Addy as Vice President of Sales.

Elizabeth Addy joins YouMail from Peerless Network (recently acquired by InfoBip), a global telephony service provider, where she most recently held the position of Regional Sales Director for the Midwest and West Coast. Through her nine-plus year tenure at Peerless, Addy acquired and supported major enterprise, wholesale, wireless, VoIP, UCaaS, cable, and Internet customers, and gained experience working across a variety of vertices within the telecommunications industry.

"We're excited to welcome Elizabeth to YouMail to help support our next stage of growth," said Alex Quilici, YouMail CEO. "YouMail Protective Services provides fraud detection and mitigation solutions for service providers and enterprises and we're looking forward to adding Elizabeth's unique expertise. With her background, we're confident she will deliver faster adoption and implementation of YouMail's service provider offerings, which are market leaders in addressing the ongoing challenges service providers face today related to originating, carrying, or terminating illegal robocall traffic."

"I look forward to expanding the reach of YouMail Protective Services to more carriers and service providers," said Elizabeth Addy. "There is a desperate need for a more comprehensive fraud solution that not only protects the consumer, but that also protects the carriers and service providers, and moves beyond the current "whack-a-mole" approach to stopping the bad actors driving unlawful traffic industrywide."

YouMail is unique in using real messages and real audio trails from our YouMail Sensor network and YouMail app users, which better qualifies unlawful and fraudulent traffic than using heuristics based on volume or call duration. By looking at the actual content of each call, YouMail can detect and interdict unwanted traffic that would otherwise originate, traverse, or terminate on service provider networks.

To identify and/or eliminate unlawful voice and text campaigns, YouMail PS offers three unique services driven by content-based analytics. These services identify service providers' risk of illegal or fraudulent traffic and are recognized as the industry gold standard.

YouMail Watch provides a content-based compliance solution that helps to quickly identify problematic customers running spam, fraud or unlawful campaigns.

YouMail Score delivers direct end-user termination protection, in real time, via restful API or SIP Proxy services.

YouMail Clear offers risk detection and network insight by providing an in-dept traffic analysis that utilizes real audio and real messaging to definitively detect illegal behavior.

YouMail is the primary solution provider that the USTelecom Industry Traceback Group (ITG) relies upon to perform tracebacks necessary to accomplish discontinuance of unwanted robocalls and removal of bad actors at the source of brand impersonation. The YouMail Robocall Index is widely recognized as the country's premier source of public information and education about illegal robocalls.

About YouMail, Inc.

YouMail protects consumers, enterprises, and carriers from harmful phone calls. YouMail provides US and UK consumers app-based call protection services through the YouMail, Another Number, and HulloMail apps. These solutions answer over a billion live calls per year across well over 10 million registered users, powering America's most robust telephone sensor network in identifying and providing zero-hour protection against illegal calling campaigns and cyberattacks. YouMail Protective Services leverages this sensor network to protect consumer-facing enterprises by detecting and helping shut down imposter traffic that can lead to financial or brand damage, as well as to protect carriers with robocall mitigation services that detect and help stop bad traffic originating, traversing, or terminating on their networks. This sensor network is also used to provide the YouMail Robocall Index™ is the nation's definitive source on telephone network activity and attacks. YouMail, Inc. is privately funded and based in Irvine, California.

Contact:

Rohan Notaney for YouMail

Lumina Communications

YouMailPR@luminapr.com

View original content:

SOURCE YouMail Inc.