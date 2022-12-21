Energy Alert
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Interbrok Group

Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of São Paulo, Brazil-based Interbrok Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)
Founded in 1976, Interbrok Group is a retail insurance broker offering a variety of commercial and personal insurance products and services to clients throughout Brazil. Angeles de Magalhães, Anselmo do Ó de Almeida, José Roberto Borelli, Luis Arthur A. David, Anthony Wyles, Edson Hirazaki and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Rodrigo Protasio, CEO of Gallagher's retail insurance brokerage operations in Brazil, and Luiz Araripe, Country Manager.

"Interbrok Group has a rich history of client-focused service and will expand our footprint significantly in Brazil," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome the Interbrok team to our growing, global company."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors:  Ray Iardella

Media:  Paul Day

VP - Investor Relations

Communications Manager

630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com

630-285-5946/ paul_day1@ajg.com 

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-interbrok-group-301707829.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.