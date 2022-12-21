InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Ashtray for Smokers (PBT-204)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved receptacle for depositing ashes and storing cigarette butts," said an inventor, from Phoenix, Ariz., "so I invented the SEALING ASHTRAY. My design prevents odors from ashes and cigarette butts from lingering in an area of a home or car."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved ashtray for smokers. In doing so, it would contain ashes and cigarette butts. As a result, it reduces odors and it enhances safety and cleanliness. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for smokers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PBT-204, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp