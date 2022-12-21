Parkway Lofts, Luxury Apartment Building in Bloomfield, NJ, Partners with Isaiah's House, Giving Holiday Gifts to Homeless Children

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Parkway Lofts has partnered with Isaiah's House, a local shelter, to bring joy to homeless children who might otherwise be forgotten during the merriest time of year.

AJH Logo (PRNewsfoto/AJH) (PRNewswire)

Parkway Lofts contacted Isaiah's House and received a list of gifts that the children requested. Each request was put on a small tag, along with the child's name, and the tags were hung on the tree in the Parkway Lofts lobby. Residents then had the opportunity to choose a tag, and buy a gift for some of the neediest children in our community.

"When I was a little girl, my name was on a tree just like this one," shares Melanie Jack, property manager at Parkway Lofts, and whose brainchild this initiative was. "Being on the giving end this holiday season feels like coming full circle."

If Melanie was concerned about how the Parkway Lofts residents would react, she needn't have worried. The tree was bare within 3 days!

"Our residents are over the top with excitement about this!" says Melanie. "Once the email was sent out to the residents regarding this plan, the emails came flooding back with thanks and excitement.

"We are on round 2 of getting gifts for these children; meaning we are hanging the name tags again with the hopes that the residents can choose a different gift than what is on the wish list."

Parkway Lofts, which is owned and operated by AJH, a real estate management company based in New Jersey, is proud to give back to the community in this small but significant way.

"I would encourage everyone to reach out and give, especially during the holidays, " says Melanie. "Give love. It's amazing what it can do."

For more information, contact:

Parkway Lofts

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AJH