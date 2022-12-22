Neogen Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date

LANSING, Mich., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) will issue its second-quarter earnings release before the opening of the market on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Executives from the company will host a webcast and conference call later that morning, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, to discuss the financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1.844.757.5681 (U.S.) or 1.412.317.5297 (International) and requesting the Neogen Corporation Second Quarter FY23 Earnings Call (Conference ID: 10173804).

The live webcast can be accessed through Neogen's Investor Relations webpage, neogen.com/investor-relations, under the "Events & Presentations" subheading.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available shortly following the conclusion of the call, and can be accessed domestically or internationally by dialing 1.877.344.7529 or 1.412.317.0088, respectively, and providing the entry code 3554631, or through Neogen's Investor Relations website at neogen.com/investor-relations.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "Every day, protect the people and animals we care about." The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

CONTACT: Bill Waelke, Vice President, Investor Relations

517.372.9200, BWaelke@Neogen.com

