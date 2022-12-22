RE/MAX® Announces Keynote Speakers for 2023 R4® Convention

Best-selling authors, television stars, industry coaches and more will join RE/MAX leaders to headline annual convention

DENVER, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, the global real estate franchisor, announced its upcoming 2023 RE/MAX R4® convention will feature prominent, dynamic speakers from multiple industries offering a variety of insights and inspiration to RE/MAX brokers and agents in attendance. The biggest RE/MAX networking event of the year will also include the brand's landmark 50-year celebration. Attendees will hear from distinguished RE/MAX leaders such as RE/MAX Co-Founder and RE/MAX Holdings Chairman Dave Liniger and RE/MAX, LLC President and CEO Nick Bailey. The world-class event will take place Monday, February 27, to Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will focus on helping affiliates leverage brand resources to build their business and remain successful in a shifting market.

(PRNewsfoto/RE/MAX Canada) (PRNewswire)

Attendees of the 2023 RE/MAX R4 event will hear from:

Bear Grylls – Bestselling Author, Adventurer, Former British Special Forces Soldier

Bear Grylls is arguably the most famous face of adventure on the planet. A former British Special Forces soldier, he went on to become one of the youngest-ever climbers of Mt. Everest despite breaking his back just 18 months earlier. On stage, Grylls reflects on the importance of developing resilience. A master of adapting to change, his timely message resonates with all audiences. His notable hit TV shows include the legendary Discovery Channel show "Man vs. Wild" and "Running Wild with Bear Grylls," now in its eighth season on National Geographic Channel.

Jared James – Author, Coach, Jared James Enterprises

Jared James has become one of the most influential voices in real estate today via Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and his popular podcast "Today with Jared James." Known for his no-nonsense advice, motivation and real world sales tips, he's an in-demand speaker, entrepreneur and author of the book "Get Out of YOUR Way!" He's also the founder of Jared James Enterprises, one of the largest coaching companies in North America; Jarja Media, one of the fastest growing marketing and tech companies in the real estate industry; and Cleared & Closed, which provides transaction coordination for real estate professionals.

Jon Dorenbos – Former NFL Pro Bowler, Walter Payton Man of the Year Recipient, Magician, Author

Jon Dorenbos played 14 seasons in the NFL until a life-threatening medical condition that required a 15-hour open-heart surgery caused him to retire. His sleight-of-hand skills landed him third place on "America's Got Talent." He brings his positive outlook, incredible life story, sense of humor, and mindblowing magic skills to the stage to share how you can shut your self-doubting voice up and find happiness in every situation.

Mark Schulman – World-Class Drummer for P!NK

Mark Schulman's high-energy presentation is best described as an interactive rock show disguised as a keynote. Attendees will walk away from this session inspired to increase their individual and team performance, break through barriers and trepidation, and shift from a "have to" to a "get to" attitude.

The speaker lineup, with some surprises to come, also includes:

Vernice "FlyGirl" Armour, America's first Black female combat pilot

Jordan Cohen , #1 RE/MAX agent worldwide

Wayne Fredrick , CEO, See The Field Consulting

Judy LaDeur , Founder, Judy LaDeur International

Terry Watson , Motivational Keynote Speaker & Trainer, Easify, Inc.

"The annual R4 convention is an unforgettable event that fosters growth among entrepreneurs and spurs strategic conversation between leaders in the real estate industry," said Pam Harris, RE/MAX Senior Vice President, Experience & Strategic Partnerships. "We're thrilled to celebrate 50 incredible years of RE/MAX with these inspirational speakers and dedicated members of the RE/MAX network."

Attendees will also have the opportunity to register for pre-conference sessions, which begin on Sunday, February 26. During the days leading up to R4, pre-conference attendees will hear from additional speakers, and have opportunities to sharpen their skills and even earn recognized designations. Pre-conference certification and information sessions include Preparing for Launch: Your MAX/TechSM powered by kvCORE Checklist, Take Flight 2-Day Training (geared toward agents who are relatively new to the industry), Becoming a Top Producing Commercial Broker or Team, Residential Remodling Specialist training course and more.

Registration for the 2023 RE/MAX R4 experience is open to RE/MAX affiliates and their guests. RE/MAX affiliates can find more information on registration here.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC