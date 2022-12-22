Vivera Welcomes CPG Leader Karen Antonio to its Advisory Board

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct-to-consumer, consumer packaged goods (CPG), business development, and retail distribution expert Karen Antonio has joined Vivera's Advisory Board. In her new role, she will support the team with growth-driven operations like identifying business opportunities and establishing relationships with retailers.

"I am honored to have Mrs. Antonio join Vivera's Advisory Board," said Paul Edalat, Chairman, Founder, and CEO of Vivera. "She has a proven track record of growing some of the largest retailers and retail brands in the country. I look forward to working with her on developing distribution strategies for our upcoming innovative products."

Mrs. Antonio is an accomplished leader in the consumer packaged goods industry. Her key initiatives include marketing program development, brand strategy, retailer relations, budgetary supervision, and contract negotiations. She is highly efficient in identifying and eliminating business challenges, analyzing sales performance, and pinpointing areas of opportunity. Her expertise in managing, developing, and growing fully-serviced in-store experiential programs will be invaluable as the Company expands its offerings beyond e-commerce and positions itself to enter big-box retailers.

"Vivera is working on many exciting projects," said Mrs. Antonio. "I can't wait to leverage my experience in the CPG space to move the Company and its consumer-centric brands forward."

"In addition to Vivera's core projects in pharmaceuticals, medical device, and MedTech, Vivera has emerged as a Company that also provides over-the-counter and direct-to-consumer healthcare products and services," said Olivia Karpinski, Co-Founder and Vice President of Business Development for Vivera. "Mrs. Antonio's volume-driven direct-to-consumer product experience and her long-term growth strategy will be instrumental as Vivera commits to delivering breakthrough products to meet the needs and requirements of our consumers."

Mrs. Antonio is the Founder of Product Connections, a WIS International Company, where she successfully increased revenue growth for several leading retailers, including Kroger, Walmart, Whole Foods, and Safeway. With three decades of experience in sales, marketing, and management, Mrs. Antonio will continue to pave the way for new business ventures and opportunities as an Advisor to Vivera.

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company located in Southern California. The Company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug delivery system for pharmaceutical use and holds its own issued patents on ZICOH, a smart dose-controlled electronic medical device, and MDZone, a portable telemedicine station. With multiple divisions, including its technologies, biosciences, medical devices, and advanced diagnostics divisions, Vivera Pharmaceuticals is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products.

Contact:

Ashley LeVine

media@viverapharma.com

