Fosun International Granted Three Awards from Global Banking and Finance Review in the United Kingdom

HONG KONG, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 23 December 2022, Fosun International was notified by Global Banking and Finance Review, a famous financial magazine in the United Kingdom, that Fosun International was granted three awards, namely "Brand of the Year Awards - Holding Group Brand of the Year Awards Asia 2022", "ESG & Sustainability Awards - Best Sustainable Development Company Asia 2022" and "Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Awards - Best CSR Company Asia 2022", respectively.

Fosun has been awarded by Global Banking and Finance Review in recognition of Fosun's active promotion in the sustainable development and ESG. The awards also recognized Fosun's active contribution to the global fight against the pandemic including the introduction of COMIRNATY®, a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed with BioNTech, a German biotechnology company.

The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine COMIRNATY® plays an important role in relieving the global pandemic

Since the COVD-19 outbreak in early 2020 and in the face of the severe pandemic situation overseas, Fosun has immediately initiated the global deployment of medical supplies to provide strong support for overseas countries and regions to fight against the pandemic. Fosun Pharma also partnered with BioNTech to jointly develop the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, COMIRNATY®, providing a strong support for defeating the pandemic. As of June 2022, a total of more than 30 million doses of COMIRNATY® BNT162b2 have been sold in Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR and Taiwan region. In November 2022, Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR introduced the COMIRNATY® bivalent vaccine, which can protect against the Omicron variant, and vaccination became available on 1 December for local residents under the government vaccination programs in Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR, respectively.

As regards the self-paid COMIRNATY® COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, in May 2022, the COMIRNATY® BNT162b2 COVID-19 mRNA vaccine indicated for active immunization of people aged 12 or above was approved by the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau of Macao SAR as a regular imported vaccine. The University Hospital of Macao has then announced that the self-paid COVID-19 vaccination service of the COMIRNATY® COVID-19 mRNA vaccine has been officially rolled out as of 1 November 2022. On 19 December 2022, Fosun Pharma announced that its subsidiary has received the certificates of Drug/Product Registration in relation to the official registration of COMIRNATY® BNT162b2 vaccine and COMIRNATY® bivalent vaccine in Hong Kong SAR, pursuant to which, COMIRNATY® BNT162b2 has been registered to be used for primary course of vaccination for individuals of 12 years of age and older and COMIRNATY® bivalent vaccine has been registered for use as a booster dose for individuals of 12 years of age and older.

Fosun has been actively promoting the sustainable development of ESG

Since 2019, Fosun International has established the ESG Board Committee and the ESG Working Group to comprehensively improve ESG management and ensure the implementation of each ESG indicator. Fosun International has also established an ESG Management Committee as well as an ESG Executive Committee to promote the effective implementation of ESG strategies and initiatives.

In recent years, Fosun has achieved remarkable ESG performance. Its MSCI ESG rating was AA and the Hang Seng Sustainability rating was A. Fosun International has been selected as a constituent stock of Hang Seng ESG 50 Index (top 50 large-to-mid cap) for two consecutive years and it has been included as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index for three consecutive years, which includes 87 Hong Kong-listed companies with the most outstanding performance in corporate sustainability (top 20% of the Hang Seng Composite Index constituent stocks). Besides, its FTSE Russell ESG rating improved significantly, outperforming the industry average, and it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the first time this year. Its S&P CSA ESG score ranked ahead of 90% of its global peers and significantly ahead of the industry average. All these affirm Fosun's ESG achievements and the global recognition of Fosun's ESG efforts.

2022 marks the 30th anniversary of Fosun's establishment. On 15 December, Fosun held the ONE Fosun Family Members' Carnival virtually in celebration of its 30th anniversary. Standing at the new starting point of 30 years of establishment, Fosun will continue to strengthen its core businesses, deepen innovation and globalization. Fosun will continue to join hands with customers, partners, investors and all parties in the society to forge ahead and continue to uphold its original aspiration of "Contribution to Society", so as to actively promote the sustainable development of ESG to fulfil Fosun's mission of "Creating Happier Lives for Families Worldwide".

Global Banking and Finance Review Magazine

Global Banking and Finance Review Magazine is a leading magazine in the United Kingdom. The Global Banking and Finance Review Awards were established in 2011 to accomplish companies with outstanding performances within the global finance industry. They recognize companies that bring innovations and achievements to the global financial world as well as companies that attach importance to corporate governance and social responsibility. The awards have evolved to include companies in banking, foreign exchange, insurance, hedge funds, pension funds, compliance and advisory, corporate governance, brokerage and exchange, project financing, binary options, investment management, technology, asset and wealth management, Islamic financing, exchange traded funds, real estate, corporate social responsibility, and other areas.

