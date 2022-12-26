InventHelp Inventor Develops New Durag to Create Wave Pattern in Hair (BDH-202)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an easy way to create a uniformed wave pattern in the hair," said an inventor, from Reisterstown, Md., "so I invented the E Z WAVE. My design offers a convenient alternative to using a comb/brush to maintain hair waves."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved design for a durag or hair cap. In doing so, it enables the user to make attractive waves in any type of hair. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the frustration associated with traditional hairstyling methods. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for males and females of all ages and races. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BDH-202, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp