AXS Marks First Anniversary of the Top-Performing AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI)

PPI ETF finishes 2022 as #1 in its Morningstar category with time-tested approach to battling inflation and profiting from rising price environment

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading asset manager providing access to alternative investments for growth, income and diversification, is today celebrating the one-year anniversary of the AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI).

The PPI ETF arrives at the one-year mark with a number of accolades as it is currently ranked #1 in its Morningstar category as the best-performing inflation sensitive ETF on the market. For 2022, PPI returned 3.95%, dramatically outperforming its Morningstar category, which returned -12.47% over the same time frame. Investors and industry watchers have taken notice of PPI's success, as the fund crossed the $50 million asset mark in just over 50 days of live trading and was named ETF Newcomer of the Year at the annual ETF and Mutual Fund Industry Awards in mid-2022.

"Inflation has been one of the dominant themes of 2022 and though the recent PPI and CPI numbers have shown some signs of cooling, it is clear that we will be in a heightened inflationary environment for quite some time," said Greg Bassuk, Chief Executive Officer of AXS Investments. "Investors need to have the right tools to not only protect their portfolios from the pernicious effects of inflation, but to also gain exposure to those assets with the potential to outperform amidst inflationary conditions. That is exactly what we have provided with PPI and we are thrilled to be marking this milestone, and equally delighted with the investor response to this ETF so far."

PPI is actively managed by Astoria Portfolio Advisors, experts in building and managing ETF portfolios for financial advisors. The ETF provides investment exposure to areas of potential opportunity amidst inflation, such as in cyclical stocks (including energy stocks, industrials, materials and financials), commodities and TIPS.

"According to the latest data, consumer prices rose by 7.1% year over year in November. Not long ago, that would have been a shocking number; instead, it's been greeted with sighs of relief," added John Davi, the PPI ETF's lead portfolio manager. "Clearly inflation is not transitory and despite the Fed's best efforts we will be feeling inflation's effects for some time. We believe an actively managed approach like that provided by PPI is an effective tool for investors and advisors looking to position their portfolios for this 'new normal' and we look forward to continuing to tell the PPI ETF story in 2023 and beyond."

About AXS Investments

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative investments for growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

There are risks involved with investing including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of any fund before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please click here to view or download a prospectus online. Read the fund's prospectus carefully before you invest.

There is no guarantee the sectors or asset classes the advisor identifies will benefit from inflation. Fund may invest a larger portion of its assets in one or more sectors than many other funds, and thus will be more susceptible to negative events affecting those sectors.

Shares of the ETF trade on the Exchange at market prices that may be below, at or above the ETF's net asset value. Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time. The closing price is the midpoint between the bid and ask price as of the close of exchange. Closing price returns do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of any fund before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please click here to view or download a prospectus online. Read the fund's prospectus carefully before you invest.



Distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc, which is not affiliated with AXS Investments. AXI000125



