Cooperation between NIO and Ambilight is upgraded, the world's first black-gray EC canopy is launched on NIO Day!

HEFEI, China, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 24, 2022, NIO Day was held at Hefei, which announced that NIO's smart electric flagship coupe SUV EC7 can be equipped with a new generation of black-gray smart dimming canopy. Ambilight Technology will provide the core color-changing material - black-gray electrochromic film for the smart dimming canopy. This is another important cooperation between the two parties on dimming products since NIO's medium and large smart electric SUV ES7 is equipped with Ambilight all-solid-state automatic anti-glare rearview mirror. This time, the EC7 model is the first to be equipped with Ambilight black-gray dimming canopy. It is also the first time in the world that the electrochromic canopy glass adopts black and gray color.

This time, NIO is equipped with the world's first technology of black-gray EC dimming canopy, which is not only another verification of NIO's innovative strength, but also NIO's recognition of the innovation of dimming products from Ambilight. In the future, the two parties will work together to create a win-win situation, create more valuable products, and improve user experience.

The intelligent dimming panoramic canopy equipped on EC7 adopts the third-generation flexible all-solid-state electrochromic technology of Ambilight, which is the first time in the industry to adopt a neutral base color of black and gray. The total energy blocks rate is 86.3%. It intelligently senses the ambient light, actively and adaptively adjusts the light transmittance, and maintains the most comfortable state all times.

The intelligent dimming canopy equipped on EC7 is a major technological breakthrough in the field of electrochromic technology. The new material explored from more than 1,000 molecular structures realizes the uniform absorption of the entire spectrum of visible light from 380nm to 750nm, as well as the changes, the final product was obtained through repeated adjustments. In appearance, it presents a black-gray high-grade texture. At the same time, it has excellent sun protection, heat insulation, and anti-glare performance.

Ambilight Technology, is the global leader in electrochromic technology, it has mastered the world's exclusive electrochromic materials and technologies, adopts a new high-efficiency roll-to-roll coating technology to achieve efficiency increasing and cost reduction,

Ambilight will continue to focus on the research and development of all-solid flexible EC diaphragm technology, and continuously lead the new upgrade of smart travel methods with new energy.

