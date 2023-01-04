F.D. Thomas Acquires Redwood Painting Company

Acquisition Expected to Accelerate Further Growth

CENTRAL POINT, Ore., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F.D. Thomas (FDT), an ASRC Industrial (AIS) company and one of the largest industrial coating and specialty contractors in the United States, has announced the acquisition of Redwood Painting Company. Based in Pittsburg, Calif., Redwood has been involved in the application of a wide variety of protective coating systems for commercial, industrial, and residential clients for more than 75 years.

Established in 1947 by D.P. Del Monte, his one-man house painting business evolved into one of the most experienced painting and coating firms in the western United States. His philosophies of methodical, steady growth based on sound business practices and the ability to change have been carried on by his sons, Charles and George Del Monte, who currently operate the company.

"It is a privilege to welcome the talented management team of Redwood Painting to the FDT organization and broader AIS family of companies," said Dan Thomas, President of FDT. "The addition of Redwood enhances our presence in the maintenance and wastewater markets while providing another platform to continue FDT's growth in pursuit of AIS's enterprise purpose." Brent Renfrew, President and CEO of AIS, said, "We are excited to welcome Redwood to the AIS family and believe their expertise and reputation will bring valuable new opportunities for growth. We look forward to collaborating with their experienced team of professionals."

"Quality workmanship, professional service, and customer satisfaction are the trademarks of Redwood Painting. Our continued commitment to this philosophy of doing business is what has made us successful since the days of our father," said Charles Del Monte. George Del Monte added, "Today marks the next step for Redwood. Charles and I are excited about joining the FDT team and are committed to continuing with Redwood under new ownership. We look forward to joining forces with the FDT and AIS leadership teams to provide new opportunities for the talented team at Redwood Painting."

About F.D. Thomas

Over more than 40 years, F.D. Thomas (FDT)—an ASRC Industrial company—has grown to become one of the largest and most experienced coating and specialty contractors in the United States. With support offices on both coasts, FDT provides services nationwide. FDT exceeds client expectations by combining creative problem solving with tried-and-true methods to meet the highest quality and safety standards.

About ASRC Industrial

Established in 2016 by Arctic Slope Regional Corporation (ASRC), an Alaska Native Corporation, ASRC Industrial (AIS) is #31 on Engineering News-Record's list of Top 600 Specialty Contractors and is ranked #1 in Painting. AIS's operating companies provide safe, innovative industrial and environmental solutions to clients across multiple end markets in all 50 states, as well as certain overseas locations. AIS's more than 4,000 team members are unified by purpose, "to leave things better than they found them."

