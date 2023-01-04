InventHelp Inventor Develop Acoustical Alarm Strong Box (OCC-1643)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "This is a newly designed product that would be a very small portable strong locking box device that would be developed for the protection from theft of valuables in the home or while away in an automotive vehicle, hotel, motel, or other business establishment" said inventors from La Palma, CA "The idea for ACOUSTICAL ALARM STRONG BOX came to me from watching a commercial where a robber steals a wallet from a hotel room."

This innovative invention would fulfill the need for a very small portable strong locking box device with cable attachment and internal audio alarm system for activation if electrical power is interrupted. This would alleviate concerns over theft of very important personal items with sensitive information or other valuables that cannot be replaced. Invention would be extremely portable and small enough to be carried within a suitcase so that it could be removed and placed for use as needed.

