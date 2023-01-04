Precigen to Host a Virtual R&D Event on January 24th to Share Safety and Efficacy Data from the Phase 1 Dose Escalation and Expansion Cohorts of PRGN-2012 AdenoVerse™ Immunotherapy in Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis

GERMANTOWN, Md., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced that the Company will host an investigator-led R&D event on January 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET to showcase the latest clinical advancements for the Company's investigational, first-in-class PRGN-2012 off-the-shelf (OTS) AdenoVerse™ Immunotherapy in recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP).

The presentation will showcase complete clinical trial safety and efficacy data from the Phase 1 dose escalation and expansion cohorts and will be led by Clint T. Allen, MD, Senior Investigator, Surgical Oncology Program, Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute (NCI) and lead associate investigator for the PRGN-2012 clinical trial and Precigen's President and CEO, Helen Sabzevari, PhD. Both presenters will participate in a Q&A following the presentation.

"We are excited with the progress of the PRGN-2012 AdenoVerse Immunotherapy study in RRP, and are eager to showcase these safety and efficacy data, which we believe make a compelling case for the potential of PRGN-2012 to address the underserved RRP patient population and provide validation for the highly differentiated, first-in-class AdenoVerse therapeutic platform," said Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President and CEO of Precigen.

Participants may register and access the live webcast through Precigen's investor relations website in the Events & Presentations section. An archived recording will be posted to the investor relations website following the event.

Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN) is a dedicated discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target the most urgent and intractable diseases in our core therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our technologies enable us to find innovative solutions for affordable biotherapeutics in a controlled manner. Precigen operates as an innovation engine progressing a preclinical and clinical pipeline of well-differentiated therapies toward clinical proof-of-concept and commercialization. For more information about Precigen, visit www.precigen.com or follow us on Twitter @Precigen, LinkedIn or YouTube.

Precigen, AdenoVerse and Advancing Medicine with Precision are trademarks of Precigen and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and generally relate to plans, objectives, and expectations for the development of the Company's business, including the timing and progress of preclinical studies, clinical trials, discovery programs and related milestones, the promise of the Company's portfolio of therapies, and in particular its CAR-T and AdenoVerse therapies. Although management believes that the plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the timeline for the Company's clinical trials might be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and actual future results may be materially different from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed in this press release. The Company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. For further information on potential risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

