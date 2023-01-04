VertexOne Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™

This certification recognizes the company's commitment to employees and positive company culture.

DALLAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VertexOne , the leading provider of enhanced software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for the utility and energy industry, today announced it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. This prestigious award is based on what current employees reported about their experience working at the company. Through this survey, 83% of employees said VertexOne is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees who said the same thing at the average U.S. company.

To earn the designation, VertexOne's employees completed the program's Trust Index Survey, which covers a variety of workplace quality experiences, including the level of care management shows for employees; pride in the company overall; and employees' perceptions of professional support, collaboration and involvement in decision-making. Here are some highlights from the survey:

92% of employees believe VertexOne is honest and ethical in its business practices.

92% said people care about each other in the workplace.

91% agreed with the statement: "I am able to take time off from work when I think it's necessary."

90% indicated that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.

According to Great Place to Work® research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified™ workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified™ workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

"We are honored to be Great Place to Work® Certified™ and are proud that our team members trust our organization, enjoy the people they work with and have pride in the work we do for our clients," said VertexOne CEO and President Andrew Jornod. "Our employees are our greatest asset, and our vision is to provide them with an environment that promotes inclusion, work-life balance and innovation."

Employees called out particular areas of strength at the company, including high levels of engagement and fulfillment in their jobs, a strong customer focus and support for diversity, equity and inclusion. In addition to helping VertexOne earn the certification, the survey results will allow management to prioritize company-wide initiatives that focus on employee needs.

"This survey is a great source of information that tells us what our employees are thinking," said Chief Human Resources Officer Elizabeth Reed. "In the past, the feedback led to us streamlining our onboarding process, incorporating more soft-skill training opportunities and creating more social engagement activities so employees can feel connected, even in a remote environment."

VertexOne aims to provide an excellent employee experience, including a clear work-life balance, a flexible remote workplace and unique ways to keep employees engaged and incentivized to stay. The company offers additional benefits to ensure it meets the evolving needs of its team members.

About VertexOne

VertexOne is the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS software solutions, powering the next generation of customer experience for utilities, energy retailers and energy transition providers. With more than 30 years of experience and 350 customers in the cloud, we capitalize on our deep expertise to provide a wide range of innovative solutions for digital transformation, revenue optimization and data-driven efficiency operations surrounding the customer. From customer information systems (CIS) and mobile workforce management (MWM) to electronic data interchange (EDI) and self-service customer engagement portals, we empower our customers to deliver a compelling customer experience, reduce costs to serve, increase operational efficiency and improve customer satisfaction. For more information on how VertexOne allows you to enhance the digital customer experience, improve revenue management and leverage data analytics, visit https://www.vertexone.net .

