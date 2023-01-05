Heritage Bank Appoints New Executive Vice Presidents and Announces the Retirement of Cindy Hirman, Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer

OLYMPIA, Wash., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Bank ("Heritage" or "Bank"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Heritage Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HFWA), is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Ray as Executive Vice President Chief Lending Officer, Amy Curran as Executive Vice President Director of Commercial Banking, Kelli Wilson as Executive Vice President Chief Banking Officer and Sabrina Robison as Executive Vice President Chief Human Resources Officer. Robison assumed her new executive title in September 2022, while Ray, Curran and Wilson assumed their new executive roles on January 1, 2023. Wilson will succeed Cindy Hirman who is scheduled to retire in April 2023.

Jeff Deuel, Chief Executive Officer of Heritage, comments, "As our organization grows, we continue to make strategic adjustments to our organizational structure, with a focus on succession, accommodating growth, expanding within our geographic footprint and leveraging effective and efficient technologies. The addition of Matt, Amy and Kelli to the executive team brings new energy, insights and expertise that will continue to position Heritage for future success."

Ray will be responsible for all lending areas and have direct oversight of the specialty lending areas, including Heritage Business Express, consumer lending, mortgage and SBA. He joined Heritage Bank in 2010 and has held leadership positions as commercial banking team leader, regional manager and market president. He has more than 25 years of experience in sales, credit, operations, commercial banking and residential real estate.

Curran will be responsible for commercial banking and the capital markets group. She joined Heritage Bank in 2015 as team leader for the Seattle commercial lending team. With more than 30 years of banking experience, primarily in commercial lending, she provides guidance to her team of bankers in identifying, structuring and working with nonprofit and for-profit organizations.

Wilson will be responsible for branch banking, commercial relationship banking deposit officers, wealth strategies and the customer service center. She joined Heritage Bank in 2013 as a regional manager. She was named Director of Branch Banking in 2020 before assuming her current role. She has worked in the financial industry for more than 34 years and has a broad mix of retail, sales and management experience.

Robison, an existing member of the executive team, was promoted to Executive Vice President in September 2022 and will continue to be responsible for human resources and administrative processes. She joined the Heritage team more than 30 years ago as an intern, contributing in a variety of roles throughout the years. She was named Senior Vice President Human Resources Director in 2002, Senior Vice President Chief Human Resources Officer in 2018 and was promoted to Executive Vice President Chief Human Resources Officer in September 2022.

Hirman joined Heritage in 1988 and is scheduled to retire in April 2023. She was appointed Senior Vice President in 2004 and Director of Retail Banking in 2006 before assuming her current role in 2019. Deuel adds, "Cindy has played a critical role in the development and success of the Bank for more than 34 years. I want to thank her for her dedicated service and the invaluable leadership she has provided throughout the years. We wish her the very best in her retirement and the new adventures that await her."

About Heritage Financial Corporation

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank founded in 1927, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a network of 50 banking offices to serve customers in Washington and Oregon. Heritage Bank also does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA." More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and the Heritage Bank website at www.HeritageBankNW.com.

