InventHelp Inventor Develops Palm Tree Trimming Device (TLS-265)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a motorized device to automatically scale a palm tree to cut off certain palms," said an inventor, from Hobe Sound, Fla., "so I invented the GROOM-A-PALM. My design offers an alternative to manually climbing and trimming branches or palms."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective machine for removing old dead hanging or select live palms on a palm tree. In doing so, it eliminates the need to climb the tree. As a result, it enhances safety and efficiency and it would leave the upper portion of the tree clean and neat. The invention features a practical design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for tree service personnel, landscapers, do-it-yourselfers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

