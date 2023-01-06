Wemade Partners With CertiK, A Global Blockchain Security Company

CertiK is the leading smart contract audit and Web3 security company, with approximately 70% market share of all CoinMarketCap (CMC) audited projects.

This agreement with Wemade comprises a mid to long-term partnership and joint marketing campaign that will strengthen the security and efficiency of WEMIX 3.0 ecosystem

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with CertiK, a global leader in blockchain audit and security solutions. Founded in 2018 by professors at Yale and Columbia, CertiK currently holds a majority share of the global Web3 audit market. CertiK has a strong track record of auditing projects in the blockchain industry, including crypto exchanges, DeFi, NFT, and metaverse projects, and has established partnerships with a number of prominent Web3 platforms.

Under the terms of the MOU, Wemade and CertiK will form a long-term security partnership and launch a joint marketing campaign. In addition, CertiK, which has audited more than 5,000 projects to date, will use its extensive knowledge and experience in the blockchain industry to enhance the security and efficiency of Wemade's WEMIX 3.0 ecosystem. Both companies have a wealth of expertise in their respective markets and expect to create significant synergies through this partnership.

Since launching WEMIX 3.0 last year, Wemade has been working to expand its blockchain ecosystem through partnerships with a wide range of companies and projects. The company plans to continue these efforts as it grows its blockchain business across all sectors.

